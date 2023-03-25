Armagh Ladies poised to take another step closer to Division Two title

Aoife McCoy will be key in the Armagh attack against Tipperary — © ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Armagh can take a big step towards the Ladies National Football League Division Two title on Sunday by hurdling Tipperary at Fethard (1.00pm).

The Orchard County have won their six games in impressive fashion to date and are playing with levels of hunger and commitment that auger well for their title ambitions.

Aimee Mackin, Aoife McCoy and Laura McConville will again be in the vanguard of the Armagh attack while Tipperary will look to skilful duo Emma Morrissey and Aishling Moloney for inspiration.

Donegal, meanwhile, have been finding the going exceedingly tough of late and are unlikely to derive any real degree of comfort from the visit of Mayo.

Maxie Curran’s side has fallen from grace and will certainly need to show a big step-up in form ahead of the All-Ireland series. They may get a crumb of comfort from Mayo’s visit but it is unlikely to be any more than that.

Cavan have won three games to date with skipper Neasa Byrd having earlier this week outlined the squad’s difficulties in obtaining expenses but despite this there is expected to be a strong focus on victory at Newtownstewart on Sunday (2.00pm).

Byrd is at the helm of a side that has been unable to attain any real level of consistency yet nonetheless contains a healthy smattering of individual flair.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have just two wins to their credit but Grainne Rafferty and Chloe McCaffrey can underpin their challenge in this clash with the Breffni County women.

Struggling Monaghan, meanwhile, will confront Westmeath in Division Two while Antrim and Fermanagh will square up to Limerick and Leitrim respectively in the Division Four semi-finals.

Antrim will be buoyed by Grainne McLaughlin, Cathy Carey and Theresa Mallon while Fermanagh can take their lead from Laura Grew, Aoife Flanagan and Courteney Murphy in their bid to make it an all-Ulster decider.