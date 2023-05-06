Armagh Ladies set out their stall to pile misery on Donegal in Ulster Championship

Armagh captain Kelly Mallon will hope to star for the Orchard County when they face up to Donegal — © ©INPHO/Leah Scholes

Armagh will face a stiff challenge when they meet Donegal in the Ulster Ladies Football Championship tomorrow at Lifford (2.00pm).

It’s not the fact that their hosts have been hitting the high spots lately that will see Armagh forced to absorb pressure – quite the opposite, in fact.

Donegal have been struggling of late and are keen to atone for some below-par performances.

Manager Maxie Curran has been working hard to assemble a winning blend, but his efforts have not been met with any real level of success to date.

In contrast, Armagh have made steady progress, and with Kelly Mallon, Caroline O’Hanlon, Aimee Mackin and Eve Lavery to the fore, they boast a solid layer of experience that should help their chances of advancing.

In the Ulster Intermediate Championship, Monaghan will have home advantage against Antrim in what should prove an interesting tie.

Monaghan have fallen from grace somewhat, while Antrim have been building on their All-Ireland Junior title success of last year.

Antrim’s triumph enticed new players into their ranks, and with enthusiasm at a high level, the team is ready to take their ‘A’ game to the table against a Farney County side that will be particularly keen to chalk up a win.

Manager Emma Kelly believes that her panel are ready for the task.

“We are up for battle and we are very keen to get a win in this one,” she declared.

Down and Derry, meanwhile, will face off at Pairc Esler, Newry in the Ulster Junior Championship, where the home side may have the edge over an Oak Leaf outfit that appears to lack consistency.

The Mourne institution have been making strides, and could make an impact in the Junior Championship.