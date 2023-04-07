Armagh legend Jimmy Smyth: Underdogs Antrim are a dangerous opponent for Orchard boys

Jimmy Smyth says Armagh will want to atone for their poor League campaign

When it comes to following the fortunes of the Armagh football team, Jimmy Smyth is certainly among the last of the red-hot lovers.

It was back in 1977 that the Lurgan Clan na Gael club dynamo led Armagh out in the All-Ireland Final against Dublin and if the bitter pill of defeat was to be his team’s lot that day, it certainly did not impact adversely on this retired schoolteacher’s passion for football.

When Armagh and Antrim take the field at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday to send the Ulster Championship into orbit, Jimmy will be in the packed attendance in what has become his home from home.

And while his loyalty to the Orchard County is unrelenting, his feet generally do not leave the ground when it comes to assessing matches, particularly those of a Championship nature.

“There is a lot of nonsense being talked about this match in a David and Goliath context and I for one think that this is totally unfair in relation to Antrim,” points out Jimmy, “Let’s be honest, this is a dangerous match for Armagh. You have a situation where people have the match won for Armagh before the ball has been thrown in.

“I think that this line of thought or talk is extremely disrespectful to Antrim. They may be in Division Three but Antrim boast a number of very talented players and they have a very capable manager in Andy McEntee who knows what a win for his side would mean given all the circumstances.”

Kieran McGeeney's side will need to come out firing — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Never one to take the easy option and go with the flow, Smyth has his own views on just where Armagh stand at this point in time.

“I think there is a danger that people will buy into what is a tidal wave of optimism because they think that this is the right thing to do but take it from me — Andy McEntee will have Antrim well fired up for this match,” insists Smyth.

“And for his part Kieran McGeeney will have his players in the right mind set too. The fact that Armagh lost their last couple of League matches was disappointing and McGeeney will want the side to be at concert pitch both physically and mentally for what is an important task.”

Armagh face Antrim in the first match of the Ulster Championship — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Armagh are obviously at home and that is viewed in some quarters as giving them a perceptible advantage but Smyth does not necessarily agree with this.

“I have heard it said by the managers and players from other teams that they like coming to the Athletic Grounds because their players can respond to the atmosphere there,” points out Smyth, “Don’t forget, Antrim played at the venue in the first week of this year on a Wednesday night and even though it was only a McKenna Cup fixture, there were some 4,500 fans in the ground. What does that tell you?”

If Armagh’s pride took a tumble because of their below-par finish to the League, Smyth expects the players to put that behind them when the ball is thrown in tonight.

“Obviously losing to Galway, Roscommon and Tyrone was a triple disappointment but the players will have put those setbacks well to the back of their minds, I’m sure of that,” states Smyth.

“They will know that the League is now gone, it is history and they certainly don’t want to be dwelling on it because nothing can be changed.”

Jimmy Smyth says Armagh will want to atone for their poor League campaign

“Sure, the team would have liked to have come out of the league on a high but that did not prove the case. Now it’s up to the players to show that they can perform with credit on the Championship stage which is even more demanding.”

“What we want to see is Armagh playing on the front foot tonight and taking the game fairly and squarely to Antrim.

“I have no doubt that the players on both teams will now be in Championship mode and that means that they will want to leave every drop of sweat out there on the pitch.”

“I think it is crucial that the Armagh players prove their worth tonight as a team and as individuals.

“If they win, there is the rich promise of more progress and we saw last year how the fans got behind them when they reached the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals. A helping of more of the same would go down well this time round but let’s take things step by step.”