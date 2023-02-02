Armagh must be ready for League pressure to increase: Stefan Campbell

Stefan Campbell is fulfilling a key role for Armagh in the early stages of the League campaign — © ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

With several players unavailable just now, the Armagh management team have a special reason for welcoming the explosive form of Stefan Campbell as a concerted bid is launched to be in at the death when the destination of the Allianz Football League title is being decided.

In the Orchard County’s opening McKenna Cup match against Antrim, Lurgan Clan na gael clubman Campbell virtually ran the show, while his two late towering points from distance against Monaghan helped to get Kieran McGeeney’s men off on the right foot in the League.

With competition for starting places in the side having been stepped up, Armagh have acquired renewed energy and zest as they eye their demanding itinerary in the competition.

But Campbell remains unfazed while teams continue to look over their shoulder as the League begins to hot up.

“We have always prided ourselves on having a squad full of quality and while injuries could be said to be unavoidable, it’s important that we put our best foot forward,” insisted Campbell. “It’s not about standing out on an individual basis, it’s more about sitting in and holding your place.

“We have players who have been able to get a couple of games under their belts and show the manager they are worthy of regular action.

“The fans have been coming out in force to get behind the team and it’s up to us as players to repay their faith in us. The matches we have played to date have stood us in good stead but the pressure will increase from here on in.”

Having already more than proved his worth as a utility forward, Campbell is underlining his skills as dynamic in the middle third of the pitch, his all-action style constantly discomfiting opponents.

“I only know one way in which to play football and that’s at full throttle. We have several big games coming up and we have to be on our toes for them. When we beat Dublin in our first League game last year in Croke Park this saw us labelled with a surprise element but right now we can take nothing for granted,” insists Campbell.

“We have to keep our heads down and continue to work hard. I honestly think the Athletic Grounds will be rocking when Mayo come on Sunday — the match seems to be the only topic on everyone’s lips right now and we as players are delighted about that. We will be giving it everything because we need to keep winning.

“I know that the crowd will get behind us in this one because Mayo will pose a real threat. They have a lot of experience in their line-up and new manager Kevin McStay will be very keen to claim Armagh’s scalp.”

Sharing the sense of anticipation which is sweeping the county is Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy, the four-time All-Ireland-winning Kerry forward who is now virtually an adopted son of the Orchard County.

And he pinpoints what he feels is the huge contribution Campbell has made to the opening segment of the season.

“‘Soupy’ has been putting in a huge effort and we are reaping the rewards. He has been very prominent since our opening match and we hope now that he will continue to set this fine example. We have big tests looming and we have to be ready for those,” insists Donaghy.