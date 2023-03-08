Armagh must be wary of Galway in key League clash, warns Sean Cavanagh

Triple Tyrone All-Ireland winner Sean Cavanagh could be said to have acquired a love for Armagh now that he has further cemented his bond with the city.

Married to the former Fionnuala Vernon, sister of ex-orchard county player Charlie Vernon, and now with a flourishing accountancy practice in the Primatial City, Cavanagh has long since grown accustomed to the barbs and quips that are part of the famed Armagh v Tyrone rivalry.

But while regarded as one of Tyrone’s greatest-ever players — he also captained the Ireland International Rules team at the zenith of his spectacular playing career — Moy clubman Cavanagh takes more than a passing interest in Armagh’s progress on the field of play.

And that’s one of the reasons why he flashes a warning ahead of the team’s vital Allianz League Division One clash with Galway at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday week, the appeal of which has Armagh County Board officials wishing the venue could double its capacity overnight.

As things stand, victory could potentially ease Armagh a step closer to an appearance in the League Final but for now Cavanagh’s words will doubtlessly be dissected carefully.

“Obviously Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, who is injured just now, are Galway’s two stellar players but I believe that Matthew Tierney has been a revelation this year,” asserts Cavanagh,

“He has really stepped up to the mark in fine style. He has been man of the match on a couple of occasions recently with his sheer power making him a very formidable force.”

“He has got aggressive and strong and Armagh will have their hands full in trying to cope with him, that’s for sure, but they will no doubt be up for the challenge.”

And Cavanagh also singles out Rob Finnerty as another player who is capable of posing a big threat to the Orchard County.

“Finnerty burst onto the scene last year and he has been getting important scores for Galway. There is no doubt that with Shane Walsh likely to be back in the side again and Finnerty a real danger, the Armagh defence will have its work cut out,” states Cavanagh.

Armagh, indeed, could hardly have asked for a tougher run-in to the conclusion of the League.

Following their game against Galway, they will bring the curtain down on their campaign away to Tyrone at the end of the month.

And with Tyrone having rediscovered their appetite and form against Kerry last weekend, they may yet extricate themselves from what looks like being a relegation dog-fight.

Tyrone are bracketed on four points along with Kerry and Monaghan while Donegal prop up the League table with three points.

While admitting that he has fears for Donegal’s chances of survival, Cavanagh points to the ongoing absence of skipper Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh from their side.

“Obviously they have missed these players but on the other hand Oisin Gallen has been coming through in getting some fine scores for the side. Here is a player who was held back by injuries but now when he gets the ball in his hands he can be a big threat,” insists Cavanagh.

“Last Saturday he was very impressive against Armagh and given that Donegal’s last two League games are at home to Mayo and away to Roscommon they will certainly be looking to him to maintain his present form. Donegal will be still hopeful that they can avoid relegation and if their attack as a unit functions better than it did against Armagh then anything is possible.”

Meanwhile, Antrim could be under-strength for their final game in the Allianz Hurling League against Laois at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Sunday.

It is understood that Eoghan Campbell and Sean Elliott will be ruled out because of injuries as manager Darren Gleeson mulls over his line-up.

The Saffrons, who have not managed a victory so far, are desperately keen to win the game given that they face the threat of relegation.