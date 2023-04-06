Armagh must draw on League woe in Ulster title bid: boss Kieran McGeeney

Kieran McGeeney wants to see Armagh show they have learned their lessons — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Barry McCambridge has come to the fore for Armagh — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

At the outset of the Allianz Football League, Armagh were being touted as one of the teams that might make a big impression in the competition.

But it was not to be. An intimidating injury list and what was perceived to be a reliance on a defensive policy contributed to a dismal journey through the League for the Orchard County, who amassed just five points from a possible 14 which opened the trapdoor to Division Two.

Now as he finalises plans for Saturday’s Ulster Championship preliminary round clash against Antrim at the Athletic Grounds, manager Kieran McGeeney continues to take stock of what is a formidable injury list while at the same time hoping that his side can experience a revival in their fortunes.

To add to the county’s sense of frustration, their biggest defeat was by a margin of just three points against Roscommon (1-12 to 0-12) with two other matches ending in two-point defeats and another, away to Kerry, seeing the side incur a one-point loss.

Yet while McGeeney has absorbed the setbacks, he is not wallowing in depression. Instead, he views Saturday’s match as an opportunity for his side to regain their confidence and unveil their attacking talents.

“Obviously the League was a tough learning curve for us but we have to show in the Championship that we have absorbed the lessons,” admits McGeeney.

“It was frustrating to lose matches by narrow margins but that has helped to put us on our toes for Antrim. This is a huge game for us.”

In common with several other managers across the island, McGeeney has become accustomed to battling against injury worries.

Indeed, Rian O’Neill, James Morgan, Ben Crealey, Oisin O’Neill, Stephen Sheridan, Aidan Nugent, Connaire Mackin, Niall Rowland, Mark Shields and Ciaron O’Hanlon are among those who are unavailable for duty just now.

Yet depressing as this litany of woe may be, there have been positives.

Aidan Forker and Jarly Og Burns have been the essence of consistency in defence, Stefan Campbell has been a force in the middle of the field and Andrew Murnin has been a revelation up front.

The emergence of Barry McCambridge as a rigid man-marker and the huge impact which Ciaran Mackin has made at wing-back help to cement the belief that Armagh’s defensive armoury has been strengthened.

Mackin was man of the match in the League defeat to Galway in which his explosive all-action style not only helped to underpin the defence but also saw him support the Orchard County attack with considerable verve.

Indeed, his sublime long-range point in the second half brought the crowd to their feet and helped to sustain Armagh’s efforts to the end.

Rory Grugan, meanwhile, has returned to action following injury and his experience, creativity and accurate free-taking will certainly help to bolster the side.

The former skipper can wield a big influence within the side and his presence may be felt on Saturday.

For now, though, it will certainly be viewed as a bonus if any more of those players who have been out of the spotlight lately are able to take their place on the bench for the Antrim game.

While McGeeney is understandably not looking beyond Saturday’s mission, he knows that victory would see his team set up what would be viewed as a hugely attractive Quarter-Final tie against newly-crowned Division Three champions Cavan.

Meanwhile, the first Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final between Derry and Donegal has been brought forward to Saturday at Owenbeg (4pm).

The second Semi-Final between Monaghan and Down has been scheduled for Pairc Esler, Newry on Wednesday, April 12 (7.30pm).