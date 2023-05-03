Armagh must put shackles on Derry to lift the Ulster crown, says Greg McCabe

The Armagh defence is preparing for what is viewed as its biggest test of the year to date when it confronts a red-hot Derry attack in the Ulster Senior Football Final on Sunday week.

When Derry overcame Monaghan in the provincial Semi-Final on Saturday in Healy Park, Omagh, no fewer than 10 players shared in their winning total of 1-21.

Their contributions ranged from nine points (five frees) from mercurial full-forward Shane McGuigan to a quite spectacular point from open play by goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

No wonder manager Rory Gallagher declared at the finish that they’ll “take 1-21 any day” but if Derry’s score-fest has been widely hailed, it has served as a further warning to Armagh as Kieran McGeeney’s men continue to focus on what they hope will prove a first Ulster title since 2008.

Greg McCabe helps to form the central spine of the Armagh back division and he has already taken stock of Derry’s handsome win over the Oriel County.

“Derry have the incentive of trying to land back-to-back titles in this Final so obviously totting up a big score will undoubtedly be their priority,” stated McCabe.

“They have quality players in there with Shane McGuigan in particular on fire. In beating Monaghan, they showed they can score from all over the pitch.”

McCabe, the essence of consistency in the Orchard County rearguard, certainly makes a pertinent point.

Not only did keeper Lynch lob in his contribution but left-full-back Conor McCluskey roared upfield to thunder home a spectacular first-half goal while Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass and Paul Cassidy each scored a brace of points all of which even David Clifford himself would have been proud.

“While it’s massive for us to be going into this Final, we know all about the pressures that will surround the game and we have to be prepared for this,” insisted McCabe.

“It would mean a lot to us to win the title because we have gone 15 years without having won it. I know Derry had to wait 24 years before they broke the ice last year but it’s understandable that they would now want to retain the title.”

And while McCabe admits that his own players are particularly anxious to do the business, he believes that the Armagh supporters deserve to have the opportunity to bask in a provincial triumph.

“The Armagh support has been unbelievable all along the line. They were out in big numbers against Down at the weekend and now we would hope to come up with the goods on Sunday week. There is a great yearning for success within the county, no doubt about that,” insisted McCabe.

While Derry are very much in the driving seat, Armagh are keeping their heads down as they intensify preparations for their biggest match for some considerable time.

With Rian O’Neill having started against Monaghan last weekend and a battery of substitutes having made an impact, Armagh are assessing additional plus factors which will certainly be necessary against a Derry side that summoned Ciaran McFaul into action against Monaghan now that he is very much back in the swing of things following his return from the United States.