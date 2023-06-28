Armagh must stay strong in All-Ireland title quest, warns Kieran McGeeney

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has been pleased with various parts of his team's approach in recent times

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney admits that he has found plenty of aspects to be pleased about since his team’s surprise win over Galway in the last of their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round-Robin ties.

But, for the moment, the Orchard County boss is keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final against Monaghan at Croke Park (6.00pm).

He may have been bedevilled by injuries earlier in the year, yet slowly but surely McGeeney is assembling a side which is capable of rubbing shoulders with the elite.

“I thought against Galway that Ciaran Higgins was excellent at full-back, our goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty saved a penalty-kick and Andrew Murnin’s clever play at the end won us a free which Rory Grugan converted to give us our win, so we have a lot to be positive about as we go into this game against Monaghan on Saturday,” points out McGeeney.

Armagh talisman Rian O'Neill will aim to lead his side to victory when they take on Monaghan in the All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals

With Rian O’Neill, James Morgan and Oisin O’Neill hoping to sample action once again, McGeeney has additional options at his disposal.

And even though he has had to face up to difficulties, McGeeney still believes that the All-Ireland Round-Robin system has proven to be a winner.

He added: “I think it’s a good format. Every game counts, and the pressure is on to win matches. Things are coming to the boil now and I think we are set for a great climax to the All-Ireland Series as things stand.

“Teams have been pushed to their very limit in their bid to make progress. In a lot of cases, games have been close, although there might have been a few that were one-sided but overall the standard of play has been high, with very little separating teams.”

McGeeney is aware that Monaghan will carry a huge threat on Saturday following their one-point triumph over Kildare last weekend.

Manager Vinny Corey has built a team that is high on work-rate and rich in spirit. Rather unusually, Conor McManus did not score against Kildare, but Conor McCarthy landed 1-02 – including the winning point in the 75th minute.

McCarthy and Michael Bannigan are expected to have important roles, while the evergreen McManus and the reliable Jack McCarron may prove to be more prominent in the scoring stakes.

However, the Orchard chief is well aware of the threat the Monaghan frontline will pose.

“I’m delighted for the boys that we are in this Quarter-Final and now the ball is in their court. They have to rise to the occasion,” he states.