Armagh need to find higher gear in Ulster Championship bid, warns Conor Turbitt

Orchard hotshot knows that more will be needed against Cavan

Conor Turbitt has been stepping up for Armagh in the absence of injured players — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

On mission: Armagh’s Conor Turbitt is hoping to inspire his county to success against Cavan in the Ulster Quarter-Final — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

When Armagh confronted Antrim in the preliminary round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship earlier this month, three of their most experienced players were conspicuous by their absence from the attack.

Joint-captains Aidan Nugent and Rian O’Neill along with full-forward Andrew Murnin were all unavailable — as were several other players — because of injury.

But although manager Kieran McGeeney was forced into amending his line-up, he constructed a forward division that led the way in mounting a total of 0-20 against Antrim’s 1-8.

It was Clan Eireann clubman Conor Turbitt who spearheaded the Orchard County scoring spree by whipping over eight points (three frees, one mark) as his team became a dominant force in the second half.

Turbitt’s man-of-the-match performance on that occasion will see him thrust into the limelight again on Saturday night at Breffni Park when Armagh take on a Cavan side fresh from their feat in winning the Allianz League Division Three Final against Fermanagh.

McGeeney’s men will travel to the Cavan headquarters conscious that their hosts will be suitably fired up to complement their League success by making an impact in the provincial Championship but doing his best to prevent this will be the free-scoring Turbitt.

And while Armagh will again be without several familiar faces, Turbitt believes that the team can now build on their performance against what was an admittedly struggling Antrim side.

“We know there’s stuff we need to improve on,” insisted Turbitt.

“There are certain things we must tidy up on and silly mistakes we have to correct but we are still happy nonetheless.

“We’re not that far away altogether. I thought in the League that we stayed with our opponents down the home straight for the most part and we will certainly need to do that against Cavan on Saturday night.

“They will have home advantage and they will be fired up for this game, there is no doubt about that.”

Cavan won the Ulster title against the odds three years ago and Turbitt is aware that they could spring another upset.

“Armagh have not won the title for several years now and we are very keen to bridge that gap. In the Championship to date this month, some high scores have been recorded and there could be more of the same this weekend,” suggested Turbitt.

If Turbitt’s solo show highlighted the win over Antrim, then a powerhouse offering from debutant Shane McPartlan in midfield and the creative skills of Rory Grugan helped to keep Armagh in the driving seat.

McPartlan made a spectacular Championship debut and in landing four points from play he underlined that McGeeney’s side have unearthed another very capable marksman.

Cavan’s consistency in the League had its roots in the form of players such as skipper and goalkeeper Raymond Gallagher, full-back Padraig Faulkner, wing-back Dara McVeety, the vastly experienced Gearoid McKiernan, the dynamic Ciaran Brady and astute finisher Paddy Lynch.

The challenge facing these players and their colleagues this weekend will be to bury Armagh’s Ulster Championship title aspirations.