Armagh sucked back into relegation dogfight after suffering Galway setback

Armagh 1-6 Galway 1-8

Armagh's Stefan Campbell takes on Galway's Cian Hernon in their Allianz League clash at the Athletic Grounds (Ben McShane/Sportsfile) — © SPORTSFILE

Just when Armagh thought that they had escaped a potential relegation dogfight they now find themselves confronted by a must-win game against Tyrone next weekend following this setback against Galway at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds last night.

Kieran McGeeney’s management team have had cause for concern because of his side’s inability to deliver emphatically in the second-half of games and this was very much the case last night.

The orchard county had looked solid and enterprising in the first-half but when Galway tightened the screw after the break Armagh could muster only two points from frees in response – and one of those came from a free.

In contract, Galway shed their first-half inability to prise open the home defence as the match progressed and their pace and physical power allied to the input of their substitutes helped to take the side over the line.

It had all seemed so straightforward prior to half-time when, after Stefan Campbell and Callum Comiskey pounced for early points, goalkeeper did the unthinkable by scoring a goal from open play in the 21st minute.

His towering long-range shot eluded the Galway defence and deceived goalkeeper who had the unenviable task of retrieving the ball from his net.

With Rian O’Neill and Ciaran Mackin adding points prior to the break, Armagh’s interval lead of 1-4 and 0-3 still appeared to be relatively comfortable given Galway’s inaccuracy up, until this point.

But it was a different story when the action resumed. There was a spring in Galway’s step that had not been there in the first-half and even though Rory Grugan swept over another point for the home side, the balance of power was to shift.

When Johnny Heaney, impressive substitute Thommo Culhane and veteran Paul Conroy swept over points Galway were suddenly back in business at 1-5 to 0-6 and suddenly the conviction which their hosts revealed in the first-half was conspicuous by its absence.

And one they had put their foot on the accelerator, Galway clearly had no intention of removing it.

Indeed, their work rate intensified, their tackling became oppressive and their shooting acquired a potent threat.

When Shane Walsh potted a 62nd minute free, this set the tone for a grandstand finish.

Almost immediately Culhane added another as Galway launched a tidal wave of attacking play that forced Armagh onto the back foot.

And a match that up until then had offered a little of everything suddenly produced the sporting equivalent of a rabbit out of the hat.

When the busy Walsh hoisted a long ball into the Galway goalmouth, goalkeeper Rafferty misjudged its flight and just as had been the case in the first-half the ball ended up in the back of the net to Galway’s delight after Matthew Tierney had applied the final touch.

Even then Armagh strove to pull the game out of the fire but such was Galway’s relentless chasing and harrying that they were unable to find a way through.

Even the deployment of their substitutes failed to work the oracle for Armagh on this occasion leaving team selector Kieran Donaghy to reflect on the what might have been.

“There is no doubt that a second-half performance win which you only score two points is nowhere near good enough and this is something we have to assess. It’s not the first time that we have let ourselves after the break and obviously with Tyrone now looming next week-end we are really under pressure no matter how you look at it,” declared Donaghy.

“We have not been able to get the consistency we have been seeking and now a lot will hinge on next weekend’s game. It’s certainly going to be real battle.”

Armagh scorers: E Rafferty 1-0, C Mackin, S Campbell, C Cumiskey, R Grugan, R O’Neill, A Nugent (0-1 each)

Galway scorers: M Tierney 1-0, T Culhane 0-2 (2f), S Walsh 0-2 (1’45’,1f), J Heaney 0-2, P Conroy, C Sweeney 0-1.

Referee: David Gough (Meath)