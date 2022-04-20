Armagh trio Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin available for Ulster quarter-final after suspensions are overturned

Gaelic Games

Stefan Campbell is now available for the Ulster quarter-final

Armagh will have Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin all available to them for Sunday’s Ulster quarter-final against Donegal after the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee overturned their one-match bans.

The trio were all reported by referee Paddy Neilan for contributing to a melee at the end of their final Allianz League match against Donegal last month.

Two Donegal players, Eoghan McFadden-Ferry and Neil McGee, were also flagged in Neilan’s report for their involvement in the altercation which happened at the end of the match.

A fourth Armagh player, Rian O’Neill, was charged by the Central Competition Controls Committee for his involvement after they conducted a review but he was cleared last week on a procedural issue relating to how CCCC went about constructing the case against him.

The Central Hearings Committee upheld the other three suspensions, while the Donegal players opted to accept their proposed penalties.