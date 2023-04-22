Armagh will be fuelled by hurt of League misery, says great Justin McNulty

Ciaran Mackin of Armagh shows his dejection after his side’s relegation from Division One — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

When Justin McNulty lined out with the Armagh team in the 2002 All-Ireland Senior Football Final, he little dreamt that it was his first big step into the unforgiving glare of the national spotlight.

His sporting career was subsequently to align with that of his role as a busy MLA and since then the affable McNulty has retained a key interest.

He will be among the first to arrive at Breffni Park for tonight’s Ulster Championship Quarter-Final clash between Cavan and Armagh and is likely to be among the last to leave.

If his 2002 All-Ireland winners’ medal remains his most cherished possession, then urging the Orchard County to repeat that feat is his biggest goal.

But whether it be sport or politics, McNulty’s feet do not leave the ground — and certainly not in the context of tonight’s game.

“Let’s get this straight and call a spade a spade — Armagh will take a lot of hurt into this game,” he insisted. “Indeed, they are annoyed and they are angry. But to be brutally honest, that’s the best way to go into any game — when you are upset.

“They will feel frustrated that they did not remain in Division One when they lost their last League game against Tyrone but I feel the hurt will stand to them here.

“Obviously this is a big challenge for the whole squad but they have to stand up and be counted. The chips are really down and the prospect of not being involved in the ‘real’ All-Ireland Football Championship is certainly not a comforting one as I see it.”

“The Armagh players will be gritting their teeth in preparation for getting down to a real battle in the trenches. That’s the long and the short of it as I see it anyway.”

Benny Tierney and Justin McNulty with the Sam Maguire Cup in 2002 — © INPHO

And McNulty quickly dispels any notion that Armagh should go into the game comforted by their preliminary round win over Antrim.

“Look, the fact is that Antrim were shockingly bad in that game. They offered very feeble opposition and no one should read anything into the outcome,” stated McNulty.

“To be honest it was nothing more than a warm-up game in my opinion. Never at any stage of the game could you have said that Armagh were up against it.

“I don’t think Armagh can take a lot from that game to be honest. Given Armagh’s injury situation, it could be said that the team does not quite know where it is at right now.

“And there’s another factor worth considering. Armagh’s history at Breffni has not been the best. I don’t know how many times we have played there over the course of recent years but I do know that our track record at the venue has been somewhat disappointing.”

Cavan’s victory over Fermanagh which saw them clinch the Allianz League Division Three title earlier this month has inculcated further confidence in the side and McNulty believes that the Breffni team’s management will have taken considerable satisfaction from that achievement.

“There is no doubt that Cavan manager Mickey Graham will have his team well fired up for battle. As a matter of fact, I think that we are in for a fascinating battle of managerial mindsets on the touchline and a ‘not an inch’ battle on the field of play, all of which should make for a compelling contest,” maintained McNulty.

Armagh's Justin McNulty in action during the 2002 All-Ireland Final — © INPHO

“We saw the level of drama and excitement that marked the Tyrone v Monaghan game last Sunday and another helping of that would certainly do the image of the Ulster Championship not a bit of harm whatsoever.

“A lot of people had been speculating that Tyrone would win the Ulster Championship up until then but now the title is right back in the melting pot.

“While I would love to think that Armagh will win it, you have to realise that Derry will be desperately keen to retain their title, Monaghan will fancy their chances more now and Cavan will regard themselves as being very much in the running.”

“Don’t forget that the meeting of Down and Donegal will hold its own special appeal with both sides feeling they have a big point to make, perhaps for different reasons.”

But tonight’s game has certainly created considerable speculation far beyond the confines of the competing counties.

There is a belief that Cavan could potentially repeat their stunning provincial Championship coup of 2020 while at the same time there is a school of thought that would subscribe to the notion that Armagh’s determination to make up for their League demotion could carry them further along the Championship road.

“I think that win by Monaghan last weekend has actually galvanised the Ulster Championship. The competition may have had a tame beginning but this game and the other tie will tell us a lot about football in the province,” pointed out McNulty.

“After all, this is Championship football at the cutting edge. A result on the day or night as the case may be, a place in next weekend’s Semi-Finals for the winners and the possibility of new champions being crowned in the province a little further along the line. What’s not to like about that?”

The prize for tonight’s winners will be a meeting with Down or Donegal tomorrow week — definitely a case of no rest for the wicked.