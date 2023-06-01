Armagh will ‘give it everything’ in Tyrone showdown, vows joint-skipper Rian O’Neill

Armagh joint skipper Rian O’Neill is hoping to make up for lost time when he lines out against Tyrone in Saturday’s All-Ireland Football Championship Group Two round robin series at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh.

O’Neill has missed a swathe of championship action recently and is particularly keen to make an impact in Armagh’s colours as the team bid to reach the Quarter-Finals.

O’Neill, who shares captaincy duties with Aidan Nugent, made a goalscoring contribution in the Ulster Semi-Final victory over Down and was also in the line-up that lost in a penalty shootout to Derry in the decider.

Tomorrow will see Tyrone and Armagh fulfil their second fixtures in the round robin series with the Red Hands having been defeated by Galway and Armagh having overcome Westmeath in their opening game.

O’Neill’s return to top form is viewed as a bonus for Armagh’s attempts to improve on what was a lacklustre display against Westmeath last Saturday. The Division Three midland side stayed on Armagh’s shoulder for the entire game and it was only in the closing moments that a Ciaran Mackin point eased the Orchard county to safety.

With O’Neill almost certain to prop up the attack and Conor Turbitt likely to make a further impact following his stunning goal after having come on as a substitute against Westmeath, the Armagh front line is expected to carry a greater threat.

O’Neill’s influence could prove considerable against a Tyrone side that views this as a must-win tie following their loss to Galway last weekend but the Armagh joint skipper is urging a concerted team effort against their hosts.

“This is a huge game for us,” declares O’Neill.

“There is always a great rivalry between Armagh and Tyrone and we know that we have it to give it everything. Tyrone will want to show that they have recovered from that Galway setback and, for our part, we want to get another win under our belts before we face Galway in our last round robin game.”

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has been confronted by more than his share of injury worries of late with James Morgan having been forced to leave the field against Westmeath to be replaced by Barry McCambridge.

Yet even though the recent raft of injuries have discomfited the squad, they have served to underline that Armagh possess a ration of strength in depth that is almost certain to be availed of as required tomorrow.

McGeeney is in no doubt that his side will undergo “a tough test” this time out given what he feels is Tyrone’s “serious hunger” to get a much-needed win under their belts.

“When you are bracketed with the 16 best teams in the country, you have to expect to come up against the best of the best,” says McGeeney.

“That’s what it will be like from here on in and you have to be up for the challenge. There are no bad games at this level, you have to be at your peak and show that you can hold your own in this type of company.”

Cathal McShane, who has not played for Tyrone in the Championship to date this year, has been ruled out of the game which further limits the choice in terms of substitutes of Red Hands bosses Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

In the recent past, McShane has been deployed as an impact substitute and more often than not proved himself in this connection.

Ruairi Canavan, Michael McGleenan, Niall Sluddeen, Cormac Munroe and Joe Oguz are other Tyrone players who may be line to get some game time against the Orchard county depending on what course the game takes.