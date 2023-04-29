Armagh wing-back Jarly Og Burns will have vital role in big Championship meeting with Down

Down's Danny Magill is someone who will be keen to counter Armagh's threats going forward — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Armagh’s all-action wing-back Jarly Og Burns has a special reason for hoping his team can rise to the occasion in tomorrow’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Down at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (4.00pm).

Four years have elapsed since Burns made his senior inter-county debut against the Mourne side as Charlie Vernon’s midfield partner.

Since then, Burns has morphed into one of the best wing-backs in Ulster and will have a key role tomorrow in attempting to curb a Down attack that blossomed in last weekend’s win over Cavan.

The enthusiasm Burns has shown for his status, coupled with his willingness to cover vast swathes of ground, have marked him down as a driving force within their colours.

Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney will have Rian O’Neill starting on the bench again following his stunning contribution as a substitute against Cavan, when he pulled off a spectacular goal-line save as his side came under fierce pressure in the closing stages.

The Armagh defence is prepared for a big test tomorrow from a Down attack in which Pat Havern and Ryan Johnston are in particularly good form at the moment.

And just like his Armagh counterpart McGeeney, Down chief Conor Laverty appears to have rich resources on his bench. When Andrew Gilmore was sent into the action in the second-half against Cavan last weekend, he lost no time in whipping over two points and having a hand in other scores.

With Ryan McEvoy and Daniel Guinness making a big impression for the Mourne County at midfield now, Armagh duo Shane McPartlan and Ben Crealey could have their work cut out for them in this sector.

McPartlan made his Championship debut in the win over Antrim, and his surging bursts allied to his ball-winning capacity are proving big plus-factors.

It’s up front that Armagh boast the crown jewel in their set-up just now.

Conor Turbitt has racked up 0-15 in the team’s two Championship games to date, and while this means that he will come in for close attention from the Down defence, the Clann Eireann clubman remains unflappable.

His positional sense and shooting power against Cavan in particular were exemplary, and unsurprisingly earned him the Man of the Match honour.

Stefan Campbell and Jason Duffy also put in big shifts against Cavan, with the former’s devastating bursts often discomfiting the Breffni rearguard – and the player is expected to carry the same threat tomorrow.

Down have been considerably boosted by that win over Donegal, and in Danny Magill and new captain Pierce Laverty, they have unearthed two polished defenders who invariably play themselves to a standstill.

With the experienced Niall McParland likewise a key figure in the Down backline, Armagh may have to work hard in their bid to put scores on the board.

Miceal Rooney has also been showing fine form since making the right-half-back position his own, and the fact that he too pirated a point against Donegal underlines that he could prove a threat to McGeeney’s men in what is expected to be an enthralling contest.