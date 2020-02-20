Armagh's character can help to bring promotion to the Orchard County: McGeeney

When Armagh overcame Cavan by 2-18 to 1-8 in their opening game in Division Two of the Allianz Football League, they not only appeared to have laid down an early marker in relation to their promotion prospects but were viewed to have triggered relegation fears within the Breffni County.

But the warning sounded on that occasion by Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney to the effect that there is "very little" separating all eight sides in the division has now assumed added resonance because of events since then.

As they venture into Cusack Park, Mullingar to confront Westmeath on Sunday, McGeeney's men will be all too aware that Cavan are now sharing top spot with them.

And this will serve to heap pressure on the Armagh side in their efforts to try and break clear in the promotion race, although their manager believes that Westmeath will have taken considerable heart from their recent win over Fermanagh.

"There is no doubt that Westmeath have been boosted by that win but we have seen since the start of the league that there is very little between any of the sides in Division Two," insisted McGeeney.

"In our most recent outing against Kildare, conditions were difficult but I thought we showed a lot of character against what is a top-class footballing side that have been in the top eight in the country for some years now.

"It probably was not our football that won the match for us in the end, it was in my view more due to the fact that we dug that little bit deeper and showed our character.

"I think that this is a quality that will stand to us and we will certainly need it because we have difficult matches looming ahead of us in the league.

"It's important that we continue to show a good work ethic but if we can back that up with courage and character then it increases our chances of coming out on top in the matches that matter."

McGeeney is now hoping to see a repetition of his team's courage and spirit against a Westmeath side which showed admirable resolve and tenacity in overcoming Fermanagh.

"We lost three players to injuries against Cavan and two more in that win over Kildare but the fact that we have had a fortnight's break has given us an opportunity to assess these players. We are hoping that some of them will be back in the frame for Sunday," said McGeeney.

Mark Shields is among those who McGeeney hopes will make the cut for the Mullingar showdown, the Whitecross man's versatility having played no small part in Armagh's campaign to date.

"Mark is a good, honest whole-hearted player who has shown that he can play in more than one position and you need these kind of players in the team," insisted McGeeney.

His Westmeath counterpart Jack Cooney has already welcomed back some key players and remains optimistic that his resources will be further boosted by the inclusion of experienced duo Kieran Martin and Jamie Gonoud on Sunday.

And Cooney concedes that it will take a "top-class display" from his side if they are to steal a march on the Orchard County in the promotion race.

"Armagh are going great. I've seen them play a few times this year and they are really getting into their groove. They had an excellent win over Kildare but we are ticking along nicely as well," stated Cooney.

"It will take a top-class display from us if we are to pick up the points this weekend.

"We would have targeted four points out of the first three games and that's why we were so disappointed not to have won in Cavan. We still have a lot of work to do, but we will take it on.

"There is no doubt that the league overall is fiercely competitive but you would have to say that teams in Division Two are very much on a par. At this point in time it certainly looks as if the promotion race and indeed the relegation battle for that matter will go all the way down to the wire."

With Cavan due to meet Fermanagh on Saturday night, it could well be that both Armagh and Westmeath might find themselves looking upwards at Mickey Graham's side even before they go into action on Sunday.

And in keeping with the see-saw momentum within Division Two, should Fermanagh win they will bounce back into the promotion frame.