Armagh’s Jarlath Burns wins GAA Presidential election by a landslide

Jarlath Burns will begin his tenure as GAA President next year — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Armagh's Jarlath Burns is all smiles after being elected as the new President of the GAA — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Armagh’s Jarlath Burns has been elected as the 41st President of the GAA after winning the vote on Friday night at the GAA’s Annual Congress in Croke Park.

Narrowly defeated last time around in 2020 by Larry McCarthy of Cork and New York, Burns claimed 158 of the 277 votes available with nearest challenger Pat Teehan on 70.

Silverbridge Harps clubman Burns, who captained Armagh to the 1999 Ulster Championship, is the school principal of St Paul’s Bessbrook, with almost 1,500 pupils.

That work will take a back seat as his spell at the top of the Association begins after GAA Congress next year, and lasts for three years.

Burns becomes the first Ulster GAA President since Aogan O’Fearghail of Cavan (2015-2018), and the first President from north of the border since Peter Quinn of Fermanagh (1991-1994).

He becomes the eighth President from Ulster overall, and the second from Armagh after Alf Murray, who served from 1964 to 1967.

Burns’ elevation to President comes about not having followed some traditional routes.

Usually, a candidate would have served in a number of roles within a Provincial Council, however both Burns and Niall Erskine — another hopeful for the role last night — have not held permanent roles in the Ulster Council.

Teehan, though, had extensive experience in his home county of Offaly, on the Leinster Council and within several committees relating to Croke Park.

Erskine had headed up overseas GAA for many years, but his candidacy was puzzling given how the incumbent chief McCarthy was also an ‘overseas’ President.

But Burns’ experience of the GAA across different facets dwarfed that of his competitors.

Burns is just behind Joe Connolly as the most decorated player to later become a GAA President, having played for his county for 13 seasons, and in his final year leading Armagh to the Ulster Championship with a thumping victory over Down in the Final.

After that, in his first year after retirement, he headed up the original Players’ Committee, a body established to try to head off the growing influence of the Gaelic Players’ Association.

While the GPA undoubtedly lasted the pace, Burns became a thorn in their side with his beliefs on the amateur status of the GAA.

It’s a debate that has since developed more nuance, with Burns saying this week about the ongoing illegal payment of managers: “We need to undertake our activities with integrity and deal with reality and not be hypocritical. If we are paying managers, let’s do it in a structured way that allows some money to go back to the State.

“Do it correctly instead of the black market. It’s asking a lot of counties; you have to hide money, pay in cash. It’s not a good way for an organisation that is charged with running a significant chunk of Irish culture to be doing its business.”

Burns took a tour of all 32 counties in the lead-in to the election and listened to their concerns.

He stated: “A lot of senior officers are almost becoming overwhelmed with how big the county scene has become; with being a volunteer in a multi-million business. But it’s a good sign that 140 years after our conception, the biggest problem we have is that we don’t have enough fields to play our games.”