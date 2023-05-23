Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney facing a selection headache ahead of Westmeath clash

Armagh will have to contend with the threat of Westmeath's John Heslin — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Stefan Campbell has made an impact off the bench in recent appearances — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Kieran McGeeney is pondering his options ahead of this weekend's encounter with Westmeath — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

The unavailability of players through injuries has been a headache for county team managers virtually since the start of the season.

This has led to teams being amended, newcomers getting the chance to impress and even tactical plans being recalibrated in order to facilitate restructured line-ups.

While team alterations are very much par for the course in the early stage of the year as managers take stock of their resources, the benefits of a settled line-up tend to become more acute as the early season competitions and the Allianz League make way for the provincial and All-Ireland championships.

The loss of key players at this particular time of the year can be a big blow except in cases where ready-made replacements have already been groomed.

Stefan Campbell has made an impact off the bench in recent appearances — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

As Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney prepares for what is a must-win match in the All-Ireland round-robin series against Westmeath on Saturday at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (4.45pm), he finds himself to some extent on the horns of a dilemma.

With Galway and Tyrone also in the Orchard County’s round robin group, a win against Westmeath is essential if the team are to have a chance of making significant progress.

And therein lies McGeeney’s problem.

With players such as Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Connaire Mackin among others having shown good form when sprung from the bench of late, McGeeney faces into the possibility of amending his starting line-up.

Stefan Campbell in particular has made a huge impact from the bench in recent outings with his considerable pace, strength and accuracy likely to prove invaluable assets on a bigger stage.

McGeeney, though, has had more than his share of injury concerns this year. Niall Grimley, Oisin O’Neill, Stephen Sheridan, Niall Rowland, Mark Shields and Ciaron O’Hanlon have all at one time or other been unavailable.

For the starting line-up for the Ulster Final, Campbell was replaced by Barry McCambridge while James Morgan was drafted into midfield to the exclusion of Ben Crealey. Campbell, though, was to make a huge impact when introduced as a 40th minute substitute for Rory Grugan while joint skipper Nugent was given the call to arms in the 44th minute for midfielder Shane McPartlan.

Armagh will have to contend with the threat of Westmeath's John Heslin — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Armagh are now going in against a Westmeath side which finished in a mid-table slot in Division Three but which possesses one of the best finishers in the country in John Heslin.

Such is Heslin’s scoring power that he is deemed as a major threat and he could pose problems for the Armagh defence.

The fact that McGeeney does have options at this point in time is viewed as a bonus and he will certainly be hoping for more fire-power from his front men than was unleashed against Derry in the Ulster Final.

Neither Andrew Murnin or Conor Turbitt, both of whom had been on fire up until then, scored in that game with Murnin hobbling off with what appeared to be a foot injury at the end.

While McGeeney’s hand won’t be forced into making sweeping changes, nevertheless he may decide to amend his side for the clash with a Westmeath side which might may well view Armagh as easier prey than Galway or Tyrone.

Meanwhile, the Derry v Monaghan Ulster Minor Football Championship Final will take place at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Sunday evening (6.00pm).

Following Monaghan ‘s stunning win over fancied Tyrone in the Semi-Final at the week-end, the match has created tremendous interest.

Derry have been regarded as favourites to land the title but the manner in which Monaghan have come through has surprised a lot of people.

Monaghan goalkeeper Jamie Mooney has found him the centre of attention since saving four of Tyrone’s spot kicks penalties as they won the tie 3-1 on penalties after the teams had finished level both at the end of normal time and extra-time.

Tyrone manager Gerry Donnelly, who plotted success last year, stepped down following his team’s failure to make the provincial decider.