Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney relishing next step after edging Galway in thriller

Head-scratching was replaced by head-shaking at the end of an extraordinary game between Armagh and Galway that had just about everything.

The permutations beforehand had everyone doing the sums as the final group game would see the victors progress to today’s quarter-final draw.

It was Armagh who prevailed in the end, with Rory Grugan the saviour, converting a winning free at the death.

And with word trickling through that Westmeath had drawn with Tyrone in the other Group 2 final fixture played simultaneously, it meant Armagh ended up topping the group and have home advantage in the last eight, while Galway, who finished second, have another match to play in the preliminary quarter-final round.

It was a cracker of a game, with Ethan Rafferty saving a Shane Walsh penalty that would have put Galway three points up with the teams level at 0-4 each. Padraic Joyce’s side did get a goal through Sean Kelly after that, but this was end-to-end stuff with the sides level time after time.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney was an exhausted, but satisfied figure when he spoke after the game and knows that the Orchard County must improve and build upon such results.

“Of course we do, but you’re going to meet quality teams like your Dublin’s and other top counties like that,” he said.

“There’s nobody gone. Everybody still thinks they have a chance and it’s a great thing to see.

“I’m delighted for the Armagh supporters. We have great support and even there when things got close at the end of the game, it’s like having that extra man.

“No matter what there’s always pressure taking a free-kick like that so it’s great to have that kind of support and we always do,” McGeeney added as he reflected on the nerveless kick that Grugan sent over the bar to win the game.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and Rory Grugan

It wasn’t just the performance and the result in Carrick-on-Shannon, or the large number of travelling supporters that the Armagh manager was happy with.

He has always been vocal about his desire to see more competitive football played year-round and McGeeney seems to be happy with the new format for the Championship this season, although he knows it’s not without controversy for many either.

“It’s very hard to know what’s going to keep people on TV happy,” he added.

“I know what keeps the supporters happy though, more games and more competitive games.

“Nearly every game this year in the round-robin system has been competitive.

“A couple of years ago we were complaining that we don’t have enough games.

“Then they were saying we have too many games. Then there were dead-rubbers and now there are no dead-rubbers. Some of the games today, every player was fighting for every score and to me the system is much better.”

The Armagh boss also feels that it’s been particularly beneficial to some of the teams that are pushing hard to progress.

“There are teams that are really leaning right into it,” he explained.

“You look at Westmeath from our group. Everybody wrote them off and they pinned every one of us to our collar. They were just unlucky against Galway to lose a man, it was a drawn game up until that.

“Huge credit goes to Dessie Dolan and the same with Sligo. I know they had a bad day today, but still they were really pushing teams.

“So, I think it’s been a good system. Even teams that are trying to develop get a lot more games and there’s a lot more to be happy about.”

As for Galway, manager Joyce, he felt his side contributed to their own downfall.

“Scoring 1-12 is not enough to win any game,” remarked Joyce.

“I just thought Armagh got a couple of soft frees there in the second half.

“When you are running hard at a team and get touched you are going to go down they got five or six frees in the second half there that we weren’t getting at the far side.

“Again, that is just my probably biased opinion.

“We had plenty of chances other than that to score.”

Armagh: E Rafferty; P Burns, C Hughes, A Forker (0-02); B McCambridge, A McKay, C O’Neill; C Mackin, B Crealey; J Duffy (0-01), R Grugan (0-05,2f), C Cumiskey; C Turbitt (0-04,2f), Andrew Murnin (0-02,1m), S Campbell (0-02).

Subs: J Og Burns for Cumiskey 45, R McQuillan for McCabe 50, J McElroy for Duffy 70.

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly (1-01), J Glynn; B Mannion, J Daly, C Heron; P Conroy, C McDaid (0-02); M Tierney (0-02), J Heaney, P Cooke (0-01); I Burke, C Sweeney, S Walsh (0-06, 3f).

Subs: J Maher for Mannion 49, R Finnerty for Heaney 58, C O Curraoin for McDaid 68.

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)