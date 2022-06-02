Armagh’s Oisin O’Neill is keen to come under starter's orders in crucial All-Ireland qualifier against champions Tyrone

Oisin O’Neill hopes to deploy his experience to good effect for Armagh against Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds

It is doubtful if any player in the country is more anxious to be handed a starting jersey this weekend than Armagh’s Oisin O’Neill.

Having missed the greater part of the league before being deployed as a substitute in the shattering Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat by Donegal, the Crossmaglen Rangers stalwart feels he has a lot of time to make up for in Kieran McGeeney’s line-up.

Yet, if O’Neill is chomping at the bit to see action against Tyrone in Sunday’s sell-out All-Ireland qualifier at the Athletic Grounds, his manager surely has good grounds for welcoming the player’s return to full fitness.

With Niall Grimley, Tiernan Kelly and Ciaran Mackin all having been ruled out of contention because of injury, McGeeney has a dual reason for welcoming O’Neill back on board.

Not only does the strapping schoolteacher – he has just taken up a new post in St Colman’s Colege, Newry – bring considerable experience to the table but what could prove to be an invaluable ration of versatility.

O’Neill, whose father Gareth gave fine service to Armagh and Louth, can play with equal facility at midfield, half-forward or full-forward and such is his hunger to be afforded a starting place that he will play “anywhere it is thought that I am needed”.

While the challenging injury-list has kept McGeeney pre-occupied this week, the restoration of morale following that recent depressing outing in Ballybofey has been high on his agenda of late.

Yet, it’s in this respect that O’Neill believes Armagh will underline their powers of recovery.

“We have been preparing for the qualifiers for several weeks now and then when it was confirmed that we were going to have home advantage against the reigning All-Ireland champions the whole build-up went into overdrive,” reveals O’Neill.

“Sure, we have our injuries but Kieran has a good panel there and there are boys ready to step in and do a job for him. There is quality in our squad and the training has been really intense.”

“Obviously we would rather have been in the Ulster semi-final and, indeed, the final but we are where we are. Like us, Tyrone will be hurting after their defeat to Derry and they will want to revive their bid to retain the Sam Maguire Cup.”

When the sides met in the Allianz League at the Athletic Grounds earlier in the league, four Tyrone players and one Armagh player were shown red cards after an unseemly fracas marred the closing stages of the contest.

But O’Neill rubbishes the theory that rancour will be carried into Sunday’s contest.

“Look, this is a whole new game and it will be a level playing field for everyone. Our biggest hope is that the Armagh fans will really get behind us and maybe in difficult moments during the game they will help us to get through them,” states O’Neill.

“When you look at the structure of the qualifiers this year, it can be seen that two wins and we are in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. That’s a huge incentive for us because that’s where everyone knows you need to be.”

The idea that the six-week break in serious action since the loss to Donegal could impact on Armagh’s performance has been doing the rounds but O’Neill takes a more positive stance.

“We honestly feel we are in a better place just now despite our injuries. We can only focus on the things that we ourselves can control. I’m sure Tyrone will have plans for dealing with what they see as our key players. I have played with people like Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler and Cathal McShane in St Mary’s University College so we know each other well enough,” he points out.

“But I can assure you that it will be all business on Sunday. This is really a massive game for us on Sunday no matter what way you look at it.”