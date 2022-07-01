Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly hit with a six-month ban for his role in Croke Park melee

Galway and Armagh players were involved in an ugly brawl at Croke Park

Declan Bogue

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has been hit with a 24-week ban by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee, following a melee at the end of normal time in their All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Galway.

Kelly appeared to have his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer during the brawl.

The Orchard county have also had one-game bans for Conor Turbitt, and substitute goalkeeper, Blaine Hughes, based on retrospective evidence.

Both Armagh and Galway are believed to have been handed a financial penalty of €10,000 each for their part in the post-game melee.

Armagh were also served notice of proposed suspensions for Aidan Nugent (one game) and Greg McCabe (two games), earlier this week.

Galway have had Cathal Sweeney handed a proposed suspension on retrospective evidence, along with Sean Kelly.