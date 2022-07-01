Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly hit with a six-month ban for his role in Croke Park melee

Galway and Armagh players were involved in an ugly brawl at Croke Park

Armagh’s Tiernan Kelly has been hit with a 24-week ban by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee, following a melee at the end of normal time in their All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Galway.

Kelly appeared to have his hand on the face of Galway's Damien Comer during the brawl.

The Orchard county have also had one-game bans for Conor Turbitt, and substitute goalkeeper, Blaine Hughes, based on retrospective evidence.

Both Armagh and Galway are believed to have been handed a financial penalty of €10,000 each for their part in the post-game melee.

Armagh were also served notice of proposed suspensions for Aidan Nugent (one game) and Greg McCabe (two games), earlier this week.

Galway have had Cathal Sweeney handed a proposed suspension on retrospective evidence, along with Sean Kelly.