Ban for Armagh’s ‘heartbeat’ would be huge blow to Championship hopes, admits chairman Ciaran Mackin

When a team loses a player through suspension for an important game, it can prove frustrating for his colleagues, county board and supporters.

But when a side is deprived of the oxygen generated by its very heartbeat, then this can potentially have serious repercussions in terms of progress and indeed the attainment of success.

It’s little wonder, then, that Armagh chairman Michael Savage is undergoing a plethora of emotions as his county prepare to appeal against the proposed bans on Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell in the wake of the fracas which marred the end of the league game against Donegal last Sunday.

With referee Paddy Neilan having pinpointed the trio as having contributed to a melee along with Donegal duo Neil McGee and Odhran McFadden Ferry, both teams face the prospect of being weakened for their Ulster Championship quarter-final tie at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Chairman Savage is in no doubt that formal confirmation of disciplinary action could impact heavily on his team.

“While I have the greatest respect for Aidan Nugent and Stefan Campbell, there can be no denying that Ciaran Mackin has been the heartbeat of our side this year,” insisted Savage.

“Ciaran has turned in some superb displays for us even when the heat was on and indeed even when he was not feeling the best, as was the case against Kildare, he still managed to put in a very decent shift. In every other game he has been exemplary in terms of the inspiration he brought to the table.”

Savage, whose personal endeavours have helped to show Armagh in a new light, is conscious that his county will now be up against it in their bid to land the Ulster title.

Meanwhile, manager Kieran McGeeney is awaiting the formal outcome of the disciplinary process conscious that this is the second occasion on which his side has been seen to transgress in the league following the melee in the game against Tyrone that saw four Red Hands players shown red cards while an Armagh player was also dismissed.

McGeeney has painstakingly restructured the Armagh side and thrusting Mackin and his brother Connaire into the line-up was one of several astute selection decisions that have reaped dividends of late.

Having fielded what was regarded as a slightly ‘weaker’ team against Donegal last Sunday, McGeeney not unnaturally assumed that he would have certain options open to him for the Championship match between his men and Donegal.

Instead, he could find himself faced with some big decisions but having skippered Armagh to their only All-Ireland title to date in 2002 before spending six years as manager of Kildare and now in his seventh year as Armagh boss, having to make big decisions does not unduly perturb him.

Rian O’Neill and Rory Grugan were among stellar players who did not start against Donegal but you can take it that they will be among the first names to be pencilled into Armagh’s Championship line-up.

Niall Grimley, Stephen Sheridan and Mark Shields are particularly keen to make the starting line-up and thus lend a further experienced edge to the side.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is also doing some stocktaking right now.

McGee, although served with a proposed ban, did not start last Sunday’s game although McFadden Ferry’s absence will be felt should his suspension be imposed.

But with Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Caolan Ward imposing themselves forcibly in defence for the north west side, Bonner is unlikely to experience too many sleepless nights.