Champions Armagh stunned by Donegal in Ulster Ladies’ Championship Final

Donegal's Niamh Hegarty was a rich source of scores for her side

Donegal tore up the formbook in spectacular fashion as they downed reigning champions Armagh in the TG4 Ulster SFC decider at Owenbeg.

Armagh opened confidently and immediately jumped two clear thanks to efforts from Eve Laverty and an Aimee Mackin free. Donegal opened their account on five minutes, as Niamh Hegarty won and converted a close-range free.

The Orchard outfit opened up a 0-04 to 0-01 advantage by the 11th minute as Mackin registered a fine brace – one from a free, and the other a brilliant solo effort as she gave both Tanya Kennedy and Katie Dowds the slip.

But Donegal, to their credit, found top gear in the second quarter, rattling off six points on the bounce to create a three-point lead nearing half-time.

Karen Guthrie got that scoring burst under way, while efforts from Hegarty – from a free – and Dowds levelled the contest up on the 20-minute mark.

Donegal took the lead for the first time shortly after when brilliant approach play from Niamh McLaughlin allowed Katie Long to move Donegal onto five points.

Amy Boyle Carr followed that up with an excellent double as the underdogs went two clear verging on the midpoint. Armagh finally broke a 22-minute barren spell when Mackin converted from another free just before the break as Donegal went in 0-07 to 0-05 clear.

The second-half opened with Kelly Mallon halving the deficit from a free but with Long also on target for Donegal, two remained the difference nearing 40 minutes.

Armagh upped the ante, and consecutive points from Lauren McConville as well as replacement Caitriona O’Hagan tied it up going into the last quarter.

Mallon buried a free to once again push Armagh to the fore at 0-09 to 0-08. Niamh Hegarty then almost found the top corner but her drive for goal was pushed onto the bar by Anna Carr.

Still, a brilliant ball from Guthrie found Hegarty inside and she once again levelled the contest up. Nearing the final five minutes a great run from McLaughlin won a close-range free which Guthrie landed to nudge her side 0-10 to 0-9 clear.

And, in the last seconds, Donegal sealed the deal as substitute Ciara McGarvey — with her first touch — rattled the Armagh net.

Scorers, Donegal: C McGarvey 1-0, N Hegarty 0-3 (0-2f), A Boyle Carr 0-2, K Guthrie 0-2 (0-1f), K Long 0-2, K Dowds 0-1.

Armagh: A Mackin 0-4 (0-3f), K Mallon 0-2f, C O’Hagan 0-1, N Coleman 0-1, L McConville 0-1.

DONEGAL: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, N McLaughlin; A Boyle Carr, K Guthrie, T Hegarty; N Hegarty, N McLaughlin; R Rodgers, K Long, K Dowds; E Gallagher, K Herron, T Kennedy.

Subs: S McGroddy for Long (50), S White for Rodgers (52), C McGarvey for Guthrie (59).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Marley; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon, A McCoy.

Subs: C O’Hagan for Lavery (40), N Reel for A Mackin (46), L Kenny for N Marley (51), B Hendron for C Marley (55), T Grimes for for Drude (56).

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan)