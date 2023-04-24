Ciaran McKeever hails ‘Turbo-charged’ display by Armagh

Ulster SFC quarter-final Cavan 0-12 Armagh 1-14

It’s hardly surprising that ‘Turbo-charged’ is the adjective most in use to describe Armagh’s progress just now.

If it is an ill-wind that blows no good, then the orchard county have been caught up in something approaching a hurricane if one is to gauge from the fifteen points that ace marksman Conor Turbitt has potted in the team’s last two games.

Injuries may have decimated the side to some extent of late but Turbitt has not so much seized his chance as proved a top of the bill act.

Cavan had barely realised the ball had been thrown-in in Saturday’s Ulster championship quarter-final when Turbitt already had landed two points before following up with another three prior to the break by which time his side led by 1-10 to 0-6, midfielder Ben Cealey having flicked in their goal in the 34th minute.

If Turbitt was restricted to a further brace in the second-half, it was because of the stamina and courage that the home team showed with Gearoid McKiernan, Paddy Lynch and Cian Madden leading the way.

Not that Armagh were a one-man show – Aaron McKay and Ciaran Mackin formed a solid spine in the defence, Stefan Campbell’s rampaging runs discomfited the home rearguard and Rory Grugan deployed his experience to good effect.

Yet the fact that Cavan scored the last four points with McKiernan pocketing two of them and Rian O’Neill producied a spectacular goal-line save in the closing minutes served tounderline Armagh’s vulnerability.

But Turbitt’s input largely contributed to the team’s arrival in the semi-finals, a fact underlined by selector Ciaran McKeever.

“Players have come in and taken their chances and Conor is one of them. Obviously we would like to have everyone on board but other players are now stepping up to the mark,” points out McKeever.

“We all know in Armagh the skills that ‘Turbo’ has and obviously he has made a really good impact .Now it’s up to those players who are currently out with injuries to show that they are prepared to fight to reclaim their jersey.”

Rian O’Neill’s wonder save when he went full length to turn away a Cavan drive that was clearly destined for the net as the game ebbed to a close certainly impressed McKeever.

“Sure look, the boys are doing things like that every night in training,” laughed McKeever, “But seriously this is the kind of thing we have come to expect from the lads. It’s no longer just six players back in the defence – every player has to fulfil his role in this regard. This is the way the game has gone.”