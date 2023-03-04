Conor Turbitt key for Armagh in Orchard County’s must-win clash with Donegal

Conor Turbitt could be said to have been operating under the radar to some extent in the Allianz Football League to date but the Clann Eireann clubman looks capable of making a big impact for Armagh in tonight’s must-win game against Donegal at the Athletic Grounds (7.30pm).

Turbitt has made a solid contribution when deployed as a substitute to date but since helping Clann Eireann to their first county Senior Club Championship title at the Armagh city venue there two years ago, Turbitt has invariably looked comfortable in the surroundings.

And with his scoring touch badly needed in the wake of the defeat to Kerry last weekend, Turbitt has the skills to enhance fire-power. Former Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy has helped to fashion Turbitt’s skills even further in his role with the Armagh management team and manager Kieran McGeeney is particularly looking forward to seeing his attack function smoothly as a unit tonight.

Donegal will have taken satisfaction from their draw against Galway last weekend and although, just like their hosts, they will be weakened tonight, such is the intensity of Division One right now that neither side can afford to concede ground.

While Jarly Og Burns, Rian O’Neill, Barry McCambridge, Jason Duffy and Aidan Forker have been delivering the goods for Armagh, Donegal have taken their inspiration of late from Brendan McCole, Caolan McColgan, Johnny McGroddy, Daire O Baoill and Caolan McGonagle.

Meanwhile, Monaghan will face Galway at Pearse Park, Salthill tomorrow (12.45pm) knowing that they need to take delivery of the two points on offer. Vinny Corey’s side turned their season round with wins over Donegal and Roscommon and now the manager is keen to see them overcome the Tribesmen.

Michael Bannigan, Stephen O’Hanlon and Jack McCarron have been impressive in the Monaghan attack and with skipper Kieran Duffy, midfield ace Killian Lavelle and goalkeeper Rory Beggan providing a steadying influence, Monaghan might just come good.

At Dr Hyde Park, the meeting of great Connacht rivals Roscommon and Mayo at tomorrow (2.45pm) could well see something of an overhaul in terms of the League table.