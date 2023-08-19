Crossmaglen ace Rian O’Neill is keen to see Rangers find their spark again in Armagh title bid

Crossmaglen Rangers ace Rian O’Neill is particularly focused on the Armagh Senior Football Championship, which swings into action this weekend, for more reasons than one.

Like his Armagh county team colleagues, O’Neill suffered frustration — indeed heartbreak — when they succumbed to penalty shoot-out defeats against Derry and Monaghan in the recent Ulster Final and All-Ireland Quarter-Final respectively.

Now, O’Neill is hoping to gain a measure of comfort in the County Championship, where his side will meet Lurgan outfit Clan na Gael tonight at Davitt Park (7.00pm).

“Losing to two penalty shoot-outs was very hard to take but it’s good to be getting back on the horse again with the Rangers,” points out O’Neill.

Obviously, Armagh had been hopeful of making significant progress, but it was not to be. We have to get on with things and, hopefully, we will make headway.

“Now, the whole attention will focus on the County Championship, and we know that Clan na Gael will be a tough proposition for us tonight.”

Stefan Campbell

In winning last year’s Final by 1-19 to 0-10 against Granemore, Crossmaglen underlined that their thirst for success is as strong as ever.

But tonight, Stefan Campbell, who has stood shoulder to shoulder with O’Neill in the Armagh attack during recent years, will be doing his utmost to tip the scales in favour of Clan na Gael.

Campbell’s powerful surges, allied to his ability to take points from long range, could see him pose a serious danger to the Rangers side particularly if he is plied with possession.

The Lurgan unit also includes Shane McPartlan, who created a very favourable impression when he fulfilled midfield duties on occasions for Armagh during the recent inter-county season.

“There will be a strong competitive spirit in this Armagh Championship, because several teams will have their sights on the title,” asserts O’Neill.

“We are naturally keen to retain the trophy so we will be giving it everything. It’s going to be a hard battle no matter how you look at it.”

His county team colleagues Callum Cumiskey, James Morgan and Cian McConville are all set to make a significant contribution to Crossmaglen’s display.

Shane O’Neill’s, meanwhile, will host Armagh Harps (5.30pm), while Sarsfields will have home advantage against Mullaghbawn (4.00pm).

Ciaran Mackin, who was outstanding at midfield for Armagh this year, will be a central force in the Shane O’Neill’s side, while Greg McCabe — a defensive pillar in the Orchard County line-up — will also be looked to as a key figure in their squad.

This duo could have a big influence on the O’Neill’s performance, particularly in terms of their work-rate and industry. Mackin’s ball-winning capacity and penchant for launching attacks could see him call the shots in the central area.

Shane O’Neill’s have been making steady progress of late and the indications are they can test Harps to the full. The Armagh city outfit may bring a fierce desire to the table, but they will find their opponents’ defence difficult to breach.

Mullaghbawn will certainly not find the going easy against a Sarsfields panel that are invariably tricky foes on their own ground. Both teams have been rather inconspicuous in the Championship in recent times but now have an opportunity to make a bold bid for success.

Sarsfields can pack a punch when they hit form, but Mullaghbawn look to have the ammunition up front that could take them a little further at least in the competition.