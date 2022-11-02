Crossmaglen Rangers must raise bar for Ulster Club Championship title quest, believes Aaron Kernan

It was all systems go when Armagh paraded their new kit for the first time at the Athletic Grounds. At the launch were Ethan Rafferty, Conor McCann, Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell, Patrick Og McCann (Simply Fruit), Fergus Clinton (ASEE) and Shea Harvey

In a club career that spans almost a quarter of a century and which has yielded 17 Armagh Championship medals, eight Ulster Club medals and three All-Ireland awards to date, Aaron Kernan could be said to have established the benchmark for future generations of Crossmaglen Rangers players.

Lob in the fact, too, that Ulster Championship and National League honours festooned his career in Armagh’s colours from 2005 until 2014, and it can clearly be seen that the property company managing director is in a class of his own when it comes to loyalty and commitment.

Such is his zeal, indeed, that far from being just another day at the office, Crossmaglen’s Ulster Club Championship preliminary round tie against newly-crowned Monaghan kingpins Ballybay Pearses at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday (7.15pm) is viewed by Kernan as a seminal encounter.

“This will mark our return to the Ulster stage after what has been a somewhat lengthy absence for us when you think about it,” mused Kernan. “We might have got our hands on a few titles but we have never become blasé about success.

“We see every game as a fresh test in every sense and the Ulster Club Championship has over the course of a number of years presented us with some of our most difficult challenges.”

With Ballybay having ended their title drought in Monaghan, Kernan is in no doubt that they will now bring a voracious appetite to the Ulster stage.

“We know they will be desperately keen to make an impact. There is an experienced core to their team with players like Paul Finlay, Dessie Ward and the Wylie brothers Ryan and Drew in there so we know what to expect. You always know you are stepping up a notch in the Ulster Club series because teams tend to bring that little bit more to the table,” pointed out Kernan.

While cultured wing-back Kernan along with Jamie Clarke, Paul Hughes, James Morgan and skipper Stephen Morris contribute a wealth of experience, fresh faces such as Cian McConville, Caolan Finnegan, Ronan Fitzpatrick and Caolan Dillon have been making their presence felt — and much to the delight of Kernan, let it be said.

“There is a raft of newcomers who have come in over a relatively recent period and they have looked sharp in stepping up to the mark,” insisted Kernan. “They are helping to keep the rest of us on our toes and that is definitely no bad thing. We may have been beaten in the last two Armagh Finals before this year but we have no excuses. Success is not easily earned in GAA now and you have to stay on top of your game if you want to make real progress.”

The Kernan imprimatur is still very much on the Rangers side with Aaron the on-field general, Stephen relishing his job as team manager and Tony part of the management team, while dad Joe, very much a legend in his own right having steered Armagh to their only All-Ireland title to date in 2002, finds himself cast in the role of super fan.

“It’s great to have the family involved. When success is shared it can be even more satisfying and hopefully we will experience a little more of it along the way,” smiled Aaron.

Meanwhile, Armagh champions Middletown are preparing to take on Derry representatives Eoghan Rua, Coleraine in the Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship this weekend knowing that they face a huge task.

While Middletown are powered by the Gaffney duo Ryan and Dean, Nathan Curry and Ben Toal, the Coleraine outfit can look to the four McGoldrick brothers as well as experienced Niall Holly, exciting Lorcan McMullan and defensive anchor Ruairi Mooney for inspiration.

Ryan Gaffney certainly pulls no punches in assessing the border club’s prospects in what he views as a must-win tie.

“We’ll have to pull out all the stops and maintain our momentum,” insisted Gaffney.