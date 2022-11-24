Crossmaglen Rangers waste no time in filling managerial vacancy with ex-skipper Anthony Cunningham

Crossmaglen Rangers have lost no time in filling the void left by manager Stephen Kernan.

The club have appointed 2000 All-Ireland winning skipper Anthony Cunningham as the new man in charge and his priority will be to rekindle the success the club has enjoyed in the past at provincial and national level.

Kernan led Crossmaglen to three successive Armagh finals during his time at the helm , however the team lost to Maghery and Clann Eireann in 2020 and 2021 respectively before last month's win over Granemore.

But the manner in which the Rangers subsequently exited the Ulster Club Championship at the hands of Monaghan champions Ballybay precipitated Kernan’s departure

Cunningham, who recently had a spell with Louth club Geraldines, will retain the services of former player Jim McConville, who had been a part of Kernan's management team, as part of his backroom staff.

He is the father of current player Cian McConville who made a big impact this year and is one of several younger players around whom Cunningham is expected to plot progress.

Current captain Stephen Morris along with Tony O’Callaghan, Caolan Finnegan, Dara O’Callaghan and Ronan Fitzpatrick are other emerging players who are expected to make an impact going forward.