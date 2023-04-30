Defeat in Wexford is ‘hard to explain’ says Antrim boss Darren Gleeson

Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26

It was certainly a much improved Antrim performance in the second half at Chadwick's Wexford Park on Saturday, but not enough to complete the comeback.

The Saffrons will reflect on this game with real disappointment and regret as they took far too long to get going and ultimately gave themselves a mountain to climb in the second half they began nine points down.

Yet they made a decent fist of it, getting to within four at the final whistle with the home supporters getting a little anxious as the minutes ticked down. Had the visitors managed to rattle the net for a second time in the game then perhaps it may have been a whole different story.

But as it was, they were made to pay for the first 35 minutes when the desire and intensity that defined their performance against Dublin the previous week totally absent.

"It's hard to explain the first 15 minutes," said Antrim manager Darren Gleeson.

"We got sucked everywhere we didn't want to go, looked very exposed. They turned us over a lot, maybe eight or nine when we had the ball and they turned it into 1-5 and could have been more.

"They didn't punish us early; we came back and created five or six goal chances but ended up only taking one, which when you look at four points in it at the end with 1-30 to 1-26, we were going to need a few goals to get us over the line and we didn't get them.

It went very quiet there for a long time and we need to be taking those chances - that's the killer.

"Even a free and a 65 (wide) are simple two points we should have been getting and it ending up a four-point game is something we're extremely disappointed about.

"Wexford will be delighted as it gives them oxygen to get back into the competition."

The hosts had been given far too much time and space in the opening half with 1-19 of their very healthy tally coming prior to the short whistle.

Defensively, Antrim were much tighter in the second half with it clear there were some harsh truths spoken at the break.

The substitutions also worked well with Rian McMullan, Seamus McAuley and Paul Boyle all on target.

Yet they will ultimately reflect on this game with disappointment as once they got into a flow, they were certainly on par with the hosts and that they didn't let their heads drop was one positive for the Antrim boss.

"I was very proud of them as they were gallant, stayed at it to the end," he added.

"I have to say they showed great heart and I was delighted with the impact off the bench.

"I thought Rian, Seamie and Paul Boyle made a big difference. There's positives from that, so we just have to get up on the horse against next week (against Kilkenny), get back into Belfast and give it a rattle again."