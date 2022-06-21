Enda McNulty: ‘I think a lot of people are fundamentally afraid of how great they can become – and the amount of work it takes to get there’

As a sports psychologist and high-performance coach, Armagh All-Ireland winner Enda McNulty (45) works with elite sportspeople, CEOs and individuals who want to unlock their peak potential

“My father, Joe McNulty, played for Armagh way back in the early 1970s. He later coached the Armagh senior team in the early 1980s and was the coach of the St Paul’s High School team that won the All-Ireland Schoolboys in 1980.