Fighting for the title: Five red cards as tempers fray during Armagh v Tyrone game

A scuffle breaks out in the dying minutes of the game between Armagh and Tyrone yesterday. Credit: INPHO/Philip Magowan

A convincing league win for Armagh over All-Ireland champions Tyrone will be overshadowed by an injury-time brawl which saw five players shown red cards.

The closing minutes of Sunday’s Ulster derby saw an ugly row turn into a lengthy scuffle in front of a crowd of 14,328 spectators.

Large numbers from both sides became involved and, when order was restored, referee David Gough dismissed four Tyrone players – including Player of the Year Kieran McGeary.

Peter Harte, Michael McKernan and All-Ireland captain Padraig Hampsey were also shown straight reds.

Only one Armagh player – Greg McCabe – was sent off the pitch moments before his teammates could celebrate their 2-14 to 0-14 win.

The home side had dominated the Red Hands during the first half and managed to go 11 points ahead before the interval.

Tyrone came back from the break a stronger side to close the deficit to just four points with three minutes of normal time remaining.

After the late drama, however, they finished the game with just 11 players.

The eruption and fallout will eclipse what should have been a good weekend for Armagh – coming off the back of another win over the former six-in-row All-Ireland champions Dublin last weekend.