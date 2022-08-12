Fluctuating fortunes of Ethan Rafferty and Ultan Kelm are part of the game’s unpredictable fabric

Ethan Rafferty is in a race against time to be fit for Grange’s Armagh Championship tie with Madden

Sporting life can more often than not provide sharply contrasting fortunes for participants. And two of Ulster’s prominent county players will readily testify to that just now.

Armagh ace Ethan Rafferty created a huge stir at national level during the recent Ulster Championship when he made the transformation from midfield powerhouse to extremely capable goalkeeper, while injury prevented Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm from embarking on a new career with Fremantle in the Australian Football League.

It was Rafferty’s agility between the posts coupled with his penchant for embarking on upfield forays and sweeping over majestic points that helped Armagh reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Galway after a penalty shootout.

But right now Rafferty is battling against an ankle complaint in his race to be fit for his Grange club’s upcoming Armagh championship opener against Madden, who will be without their own county star Niall Grimley as he continues his recovery from an injury which saw him miss Armagh’s Ulster and All-Ireland series.

Armagh chairman Michael Savage believes that ill-luck has blighted the county team’s itinerary in an injury context this year and he is hopeful that both Rafferty and Grimley will return to action sooner rather than later.

“It’s particularly disappointing for clubs in any county if they are forced to take the field in important championship games without key players and we would all just love to see these two guys back in their club colours,” states Savage.

Grimley’s presence from the Armagh midfield sector was missed in important games of late, although manager Kieran McGeeney elicited the best from his Ben Crealey-Stephen Sheridan partnership, which stood up to the mark manfully.

But while Rafferty, Armagh’s latest casualty, remains totally focused on regaining full fitness, it’s suddenly sunny side up for Kelm.

The Fermanagh utility player had been hoping to head Down Under to link up with the Fremantle club but an injury disrupted his plans to such an extent that for now he is replicating the excellent form with his club Erne Gaels which drew Aussie interest in the first place.

Indeed, the restoration of his imposing presence to the Gaels line-up is viewed as a massive bonus not just by the team but by Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly who, having been confirmed in his role for another term, is already making preliminary preparations for the 2023 season.

Ultan Kelm is in red-hot form after injury lay-off

Kelm, who is at home in almost any position on the pitch, has played a leading role in the Gaels’ unbeaten seven-match itinerary in the county senior league to date — his versatility and ability to take scores from distance underpinning their progress

Indeed, in scoring 3-2 against Belnaleck and 1-3 against Ederney in wins that highlighted the Gaels’ overall finishing skills, Kelm has stamped his imprint on the league in no uncertain fashion.

He only returned to inter-county duty for the Tailteann Cup and played in Fermanagh’s opening game against Longford which they won by 1-12 to 0-12. He scored 1-1 in that tie before turning out against Cavan in the quarter-finals, where Fermanagh lost by 2-16 to 0-13.

Fermanagh had been expected to make a bigger impact in the competition which was eventually won by Westmeath. But like all other players, the personable Kelm will be more than happy to settle for action in the All-Ireland Championship next year if that is possible, although Fermanagh’s initial goal will be to try and emerge from Division Three of the Allianz League.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Tyrone are among counties who have recommended that water breaks should be re-introduced in club games this weekend because of the anticipated extended heatwave.

Introduced to cut down on bottle sharing during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, water breaks were disbanded at the start of this year to coincide with the scaling down of Covid restrictions.

The water breaks will take place from the 15th minute of play and will last for one minute only to facilitate players. Tyrone officials have welcomed this stance and feel that the water breaks will be particularly welcomed by players at all levels in games over the course of the entire weekend.