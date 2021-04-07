Forker cashes in with prize draw and hopes to back up that success by helping Armagh to league glory

Winning ways: Aidan Forker has just scooped a substantial cash prize and is now focused on success for Armagh

Long-serving Armagh player Aidan Forker is hoping to land what he views as a lucrative hat-trick when the new playing season gets under way.

With Armagh having gained promotion to the new Division One North of the Allianz League, Forker's preparations for the new campaign were given an unexpected boost when he landed a whopping £30,000 cash prize in the Cool FM cash draw.

And having come back down to earth following what this unexpected financial bonus, Maghery clubman Forker is now totally focussed on helping to drive the orchard county to success.

"I couldn't believe it when I got the call that I had won the money. My wife Eimear couldn't take it in either - she was lost for words just like myself. We're building a house and the money will come in more than useful," smiles the Armagh Player of the Year.

One of the few remaining players on the current panel who has previous experience of playing in Division One, Forker is clearly relishing the challenge of rubbing shoulders with the elite once again.

With Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone also in Division One North, Forker needs no reminding of the tough route Armagh must negotiate if they are to make an impact.

And with memories of that devastating Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal last November still all too vivid, Forker acknowledges that his side have a big point to prove.

"That was a big setback for us, there's no doubt about it," he admits, "But now we must look forward and not backwards. I think we have to go out and prove ourselves. It has maybe taken us a little time to reach the top sector but now that we're there we want to remain there," insists schoolteacher Forker.

For a number of Armagh players this will be their first taste of Division One football and given that it will be a short, sharp competition Forker warns that everyone requires to be on their toes.

"You're looking at three league games and then the Ulster championship will come immediately afterwards so we need to hit top gear," he emphasises, "Obviously every team will be focussed on hitting the ground running so there will be little margin for error."

With Gaelic football having undergone something of an evolution spanning recent years, Forker pinpoints that this tends to bring its own challenges.

"I think we as players have our own experiences and we can all bring something to the table. It's not just a case of anyone who has played in Division One before. I think the game has changed massively even from that time. This will really be a whole new test for us all," stresses Forker.

With four-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy and former Armagh skipper Ciaran McKeever now part of the Armagh management team under Kieran McGeeney, Forker believes that the duo's experience and commitment can help plot a path to progress.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney

"To be honest, I'm very excited about the whole situation," reveals Forker. "While we have only been restricted to telephone conversations of late, I've certainly detected great interest and enthusiasm from them."

"I think this is massive and you can really feel it. I'm really looking forward to getting out onto the pitch and working with them because if that's the impact they can make on me over the phone or on a video call, I'm excited to see what they can bring when we get them on the pitch."

"Obviously, their reputation goes before them, so I'm delighted. I can't wait to get working with them to be honest and I think everyone else is the same".