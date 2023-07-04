Former GAA official who sexually abused almost two dozen victims handed indefinite court order

A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club jailed over a "predatory campaign'' of sex crimes against young boys has been made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) indefinitely.

Thomas McKenna, formerly of Woodside Park, Bessbrook, Co Armagh, is serving a 16-year prison term after being sentenced at Belfast Crown Court in April this year.

The 62-year-old former postman pleaded guilty to a litany of offences which included multiple counts of indecent assaults, sexual assaults, gross indecency offences and voyeurism on males aged from 12 to 26 on dates between 1988 and 2018.

McKenna, who was placed on the sex offenders register for life, was told that he will spend a further seven years on supervised licence on his release from custody.

No SOPO was imposed at his sentencing hearing and legal argument around the issue was committed to writing by both the defence and prosecution.

Defence lawyers argued that the SOPO was neither "necessary nor proportionate'' as McKenna would be the subject of stringent licence conditions imposed by Parole Commissioners when he is eventually released.

But prosecutors said there may be no overlap between the licence conditions and the terms of the SOPO.

They argued that the imposition of a SOPO was necessary to "protect both his victims and the public''.

The court heard a breach of a SOPO is a criminal offence whereas a breach of licence conditions may or not see McKenna being recalled to prison.

McKenna appeared back in court today (Tuesday) to hear Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth deliver her ruling on the issue.

She told him: "In my view, it is both necessary and proportionate to impose a sexual offences prevention order for an indefinite period.

"This defendant is a danger to the public and his offending only stopped when he was arrested.''

McKenna's campaign of "sexual violence and abuse" started to emerge in 2018 when the parents of a teenage player at the club contacted the chairman and reported covert filming by his abuser.

An investigation followed, with other victims coming forward, sparking a "tsunami of sexual complaints''.

When his electronic devices were seized by police, a large number of covert videos and stills were found of young men either naked or partially clothed and "doing private acts'' or training.

Despite his initial denials, and after he finally confessed to his criminality, McKenna told a probation officer that after choosing a victim "if it worked out, fine. If not, I'd go to the next one''.

Judge Smyth described this remark as "chilling''.

She told McKenna at his sentencing hearing in April: "You targeted boys and young men - 23 in total - manipulating them to the point where they felt utterly powerless and unable to disclose what you had done.

"The psychological harm you have inflicted is immeasurable. There is no sentence that this court can pass that will repair that damage.''

Judge Smyth said the parents of his victims had "entrusted them in your care. They wanted their children to take every opportunity to succeed in life.''

"In a small community like Crossmaglen, GAA, and in particular Crossmaglen Rangers, was the bedrock. You manipulated those parents just as you manipulated their children.

"You befriended them, disguising your true nature under the mask of respectability. You were the postman, a director in the credit union, and part of the very fabric of the club.

"The control you exercised over these young boys and men did not end when you were finally caught. The way in which you chose to defend these charges is further evidence of that coercion.

"In many of the charges, you denied anything of a sexual nature occurred, accusing your victims of lying and fabricating accounts in an attempt to harm you.

"In other charges you contested that the sexual activity was consensual. Every aspect of your defence was to continue the psychological power games that you played for years.''

The senior judge said McKenna "recruited'' his victims to help him out with his duties as a postman and paid them up to £30. He also plied some of his victims with alcohol.

Offences were also committed in the credit union, in the GAA club, in pubs and hotels, in toilets both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic, in his own home and the homes of some of his victims.

McKenna had told some younger boys that what was happening to them was part of "team-building within the club'' and he made promises about them being promoted to senior teams.