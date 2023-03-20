Former GAA official’s sex abuse ‘happened too many times to count’, court told

A former treasurer and senior kit man of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club carried out a campaign of “sexual violence and abuse” against males over a 30-year period, a court heard today.

Thomas McKenna appeared at Belfast Crown Court for a plea hearing regarding 162 charges committed against 23 males aged between 12 and 26.

The offences he pleaded guilty to include multiple charges of indecent assault, sexual assault, voyeurism and gross indecency with a child.

He was told by Judge Patricia Smyth that he will be sentenced for the litany of abuse at a later date as she wanted time to consider the “complex” case.

The court heard that McKenna's offending, which took place from 1988 right up to his arrest in 2018, occurred in the GAA club, in his home and at the homes of some of the victims.

Once regarded as an upstanding member of the community in Crossmaglen, the 62-year old was a postman and director of the local Credit Union.

The court heard that he also abused some victims in his places of work and in his Royal Mail van.

Despite his initial denials but later confessing to his criminality, McKenna, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, told a probation officer that, after choosing a victim, “If it worked out, fine. If not, I’d go on to the next one.”

Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor KC revealed that McKenna’s campaign of “sexual violence and abuse” started to emerge in 2018 when the parents of a teenage GAA player at the club contacted the chairman.

The complaint was regarding a covert photograph taken of the player through a glass panel and the chairman then involved the club’s children’s officer.

An investigation was launched and, over the following weeks and months, further complaints of sexual abuse against other boys began to emerge.

Mr MacCreanor said that when McKenna was arrested and interviewed in August 2018, he initially denied any wrongdoing.

The prosecuting barrister also revealed that when McKenna’s mobile phone and computer were examined, a total of 253 indecent images he had taken were located on the devices.

These images were covert pictures taken of young males in the club’s changing room and shower area, as well as images of males in social settings.

As more allegations of sexual abuse were made against McKenna, he was interviewed again by police in 2019, when he branded the claims as lies.

Regarding the multiple counts of sexual abuse that McKenna has now admitted, Mr MacCreanor said the defendant befriended his victims then used manipulation and threats.

He told some younger boys that what was happening to them was part of team building within the club, with promises of being promoted to the senior team.

Mr MacCreanor added that whilst a majority of the abuse occurred in the club, McKenna also abused his victims in his work van and on social occasions.

He told Judge Smyth that statements compiled by many of McKenna’s victims spoke of grooming, the control he exerted and their feelings of isolation.

He threatened them, as well as treating them with alcohol or money, with victims recalling the abuse happening “regularly”, with one male saying: “It happened too many times to count.”

Branding McKenna as a “dangerous offender” who posed “a significant risk of harm to the public”, Mr MacCreanor said McKenna’s sexual offending “was engrained in every aspect of his life”.

The prosecutor added that had he not been caught, McKenna “would have gone on to perpetrate more harm”.

Greg Berry KC, the barrister representing McKenna, spoke of his client’s clear criminal record.

Mr Berry said McKenna used to be considered “a respectable and respected figure in the area, but clearly that was not the case — and is now the case — and there was a dark side to his life which has resulted in his appearance before this court today”.

The defence barrister added that McKenna’s guilty pleas reflected his remorse and he has now “recognised the harm and dreadful consequences of his behaviour”.

After listening to submissions from both the Crown and defence, Judge Patricia Smyth said she wanted time to consider everything she had heard and would sentence “as soon as I possibly can”.

The hearing was concluded when McKenna was led from the dock and back into custody by prison staff.