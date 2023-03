Former GAA star Oisin McConville on his gambling addiction: ‘I had loans from the whole country’

Gambling on sport has become a growing problem and former Crossmaglen star Oisin McConville reveals the devastating impact it had on him.

Oisin McConville has long warned of the dangers of gambling. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Gerry McLaughlin Sligo Champion Tue 15 Feb 2022 at 10:41