GAA to probe brawl and ‘eye gouging’ as defeat breaks Armagh fans’ hearts

Armagh GAA fans were left heartbroken yesterday after a dramatic All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway that lasted more than 100 minutes.

The Orchard County’s championship dreams were brought to an end after a calamitous penalty shootout that saw Stefan Campbell and Conor Turbitt both miss.

While the match may well be a contender for the most dramatic of the year so far, the main talking points have centred on a controversial brawl between the two squads rather than the game itself, with the clashes set to be probed by the governing body.

A melee broke out as the teams were making their way into the changing rooms following the whistle for the end of normal time.

It followed two sensational goals from Armagh’s Aidan Nugent and Conor Turbitt and a last kick of the game from Rian O’Neill, who sent the ball flying over the bar after eight minutes of injury time to bring the sides level and take the game into extra time.

Viewers watched on in shock as an unnamed Armagh player — one who failed to make the panel for the showdown — appeared to attempt to gouge Galway’s Damien Comer’s eye as the sides tried to make their way into the tunnel.

After things settled down, referee David Coldrick stood with his officials, discussing what action to take when the teams re-emerged.

He ended up determining that just one player from each of the sides needed to be given red cards because of the ugly scenes — Galway’s captain Sean Kelly and Armagh corner forward Nugent.

This means Nugent will miss Armagh’s first championship match next season, as will Greg McCabe, who was also sent off late into the game for a shoulder challenge on a Galway player that resulted in a clashing of heads.

Galway full-back Kelly will miss the Tribesmen’s semi-final battle with Derry unless the decision is overturned on appeal, which could be likely.

GAA chiefs reportedly intend to review the incident fully to decide whether more disciplinary action needs to be taken.

Many spectators took to social media to brand the brawl disgraceful and disgusting.

This is not the first time Armagh has been involved in pitch violence this year.

A notorious field fight with rivals Tyrone during a national league match in February saw four of the Red Hands’ players sent off, with Armagh’s McCabe also leaving the field on that occasion.

A league clash with Donegal in March saw four orange jerseys red carded, but Ciaran Mackin, Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Rian O’Neill managed to win their appeals ahead of an Ulster championship showdown with the same side.

Paraic Joyce’s Galway will take on Rory Gallagher’s Derry in the semi-final.

The maroon and white tribe have proven their worth as a successful dual county this year, with their hurlers set to take on Limerick in the All-Ireland semis on Sunday.