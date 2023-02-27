Grace Ferguson stars as Armagh continue their push for promotion

Gaelic Games

Armagh maintained their thrust for promotion to the top bracket of the Ladies National League by overcoming Laois by 0-10 to 0-5.

Laois have been snapping at the Orchard county’s heels in the league table but while Armagh will be relieved to have landed this victory there will be no element of complacency within their camp.

Aimé Mackin, Eve Lavery and Grace Ferguson all had major roles in assembling the home county’s score.

Elsewhere, it was very much a case of how the mighty have fallen. Not so long ago Donegal and Monaghan were the crème de la crème of ladies football in Ulster but recent results would indicate that both have been beset by hard times.

And this certainly applies to Donegal after yesterday’s morale-shattering experience at the hands of Cork in the Ladies National League.

Any team can have an off-day but a score line of 5-11 to 0-1 hints at a serious malaise within the camp and leaves the team’s personable manager Maxie Curran with big problems on his hands.

Cork duo Libby Coppinger and Rachel Leahy must have been surprised by the ease with which each of them found the Donegal net not once but twice.

And Monaghan did not have their sorrows to seek in going under to Tipperary by 1-11 to 0-7. Monaghan’s form of late has been indifferent and they could have been doing with a boost here but Tipperary hit the ground running and maintained their momentum for the duration of the contest.

Tyrone and Down were forced to do likewise against Westmeath and Clare respectively. The Red Hands were pushed all the way before coming out on top against Westmeath by 2-13 to 1-12 while Down’s commendable efforts to stick the pace against Clare just fell short and saw them lose a low-scoring encounter by 0-6 to 0-4.

Down had not managed to score by the time the interval whistle sounded but they showed more belief and endeavour after the break and indeed it looked at one stage as if they might steal a march on their opponents.