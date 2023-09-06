Greg McGonigle takes over as Armagh ladies football manager

The Derry native, who previously led Monaghan and then Dublin to within tantalising reach of All-Ireland glory, was confirmed as the Orchard's new boss at a county board meeting on Tuesday night.

He succeeds Kildare man Shane McCormack, who stepped down in July and has subsequently been proposed for the managerial vacancy in Meath.

“Following a lengthy interview process and full support from clubs at our county board meeting, Armagh are delighted to announce that Greg McGonigle will be the new senior football manager for the 2024 season,” Armagh LGFA tweeted.

“Those involved in ladies football will need no introduction to Greg, he has managed teams at the highest level and the Armagh committee are delighted to have him on board for 2024. We look forward to a successful year and wish Greg and his team good luck for the new season.”

McGonigle inherits a team that, on McCormack’s watch, secured top-flight promotion last spring, defeating Laois in the Division 2 final – but their championship was ultimately deflating as they lost out to Donegal in the Ulster decider and then fell to Cork at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

The incoming manager has the perhaps unwanted distinction of reaching five out of six All-Ireland senior finals during the last decade, only to suffer painful defeat each time to Cork.

As Monaghan boss, he finished on the wrong end of a two-point decider in 2011 and then lost by just one point in 2013 before stepping down.

He then took over the Dubs and led them to three consecutive All-Irelands, only for Cork to prevail by one point (2014), two (’15) and one again (’16).

McGonigle declined the option of a fourth year, explaining: “I have really enjoyed my three years with Dublin but now feel the time is right for a new voice to help this group of players achieve their ultimate goal of winning an All-Ireland title.”

Mick Bohan duly returned and led Dublin to a spectacular four-in-a-row between 2017 and ‘20 – and then another redemptive All-Ireland title this year.