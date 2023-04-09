Hot-shot Eimear Smyth ready to fire Armagh to Camogie League glory

Armagh will be bidding to make up lost ground when they face Carlow in the National Camogie League Division Three Final at Darver on Saturday (3.00pm)

The Orchard County fell to Antrim last year and are intent on coming good this afternoon against a Carlow side which has been consistent of late.

Manager Sean Hughes has tweaked the Armagh side and the introduction of Eimear Smyth has added bite to the attack. Along with Rachel Merry and Eobha Lennon, Smyth is capable of discomfiting the Carlow defence.

Carlow skipper Kate Nolan is a hugely influential player and along with Eibhe Lawlor and Anna Murphy she could help to underpin the midland county’s fire-power.

Nor will Armagh be the only Ulster side on the trail of glory on Saturday. Tyrone will take on Mayo in the Division Four Final at Tang in Westmeath (2.00pm) where both sides will bid to show again their recent improved form.

The Red Hands can look to Lara Devlin to turn on the style once more just as she did in the Semi-Final against Louth by landing 0-10 of her team’s imposing overall total of 1-24. But Tyrone may find the Mayo defence unyielding in what could prove a lively contest.