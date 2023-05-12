If Armagh are going to lift the Anglo Celt Cup they can’t go chasing the game, warns Aaron Kernan

Few players have shared the level of success that Aaron Kernan enjoyed during a 10-year term in the Armagh jersey which ended in 2014.

The cultured wing-back claimed four Ulster Senior Championship titles and well as a provincial and All-Ireland medal at Under-21 level.

Those were heady days for Armagh as they proved to be a dominant force in Ulster but since busy estate agent Aaron stepped away from the inter-county scene, Armagh have found success hard to come by.

The hope within the orchard county is that this will change on Sunday when Kieran McGeeney’s side pit their skills against a fired-up Derry outfit in what is expected to be an explosive provincial decider.

Ex-Armagh star Aaron Kernan is expecting Derry to give his county a tough test — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Derry will arrive at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones hoping to make it back-to-back Ulster triumphs while Armagh will seek to lay claim to their first helping of the silverware since 2008.

And while Kernan acknowledges the progress that Derry have made, he is of the opinion that Armagh can rise to the occasion and perhaps steal a march on their opponents.

“This is a tough one to call,” he insists. “Derry have certainly been making headway of late while Armagh have been out of the limelight but both teams will need to be on their toes on this occasion.

“Derry have gained in confidence but Armagh have shown that they are warriors. They will certainly be very keen to get their hands on the Anglo Celt Cup but if they are to achieve this, they certainly cannot afford to find themselves chasing the game.”

Derry have shown in the championship to date that they can hit the ground running. They led Monaghan by 1-12 to 1-5 at the interval in their semi-final joust, but will need to remain in top gear given the form that McGeeney’s men have revealed of late.

They have shown they can close out games and hold on to win but without doubt Derry will represent a huge test for them this weekend.

“Armagh have three championship wins under their belts so far but Derry will be a different proposition altogether,” states Kernan.

“They are a team that have grown in confidence and several of their players have matured into first-class performers. How Armagh respond to this championship clash will be interesting but they must get into their stride from the start if they can.”