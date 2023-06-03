‘If you fuel a love of the game, that’s where the development comes’ –camogie ‘evangelist’ Mairead Doyle

Granemore camogie coach Mairead Doyle knows attracting girls to pick up a hurl will never again be as straightforward as when she fell in love with the game.

“Years ago whenever my brothers would have been going to football, training was on in Granemore on a Sunday morning straight after mass,” she recalls. “Every child in the community would go down to the pitch and as I was coming through the gates, this woman stopped my father and asked where I was going.

“He told her I was going to football — and ladies’ football didn’t exist in our club at the time — and she said to me ‘no you’re not, you’re coming to camogie with me.’

“I was handed a stick, five or six years of age.

“Back then you’d just run about the field, hitting balls, you didn’t wear helmets or nothing.

“Second training session, I had my head split open. I remember the trainer with us taking me down to the river and throwing a bit of water over it. But I kept going back

“Probably at that age, I would have been playing with girls that were up to 12-years-old. That was just the done thing at the time.

“Now it would be breaking every rule but that was how it worked.

“That was just from me going to the pitch like every other child.

“Underage camogie was only becoming a thing at that stage in our club. The development that we’ve done, it’s just grown and grown and grown.”

Nowadays Granemore, who have won four senior Armagh titles in the past seven years, know they have to work a little harder to get youngsters through the club gates.

“Children are into everything now, there’s so much for them,” Doyle says. “Thirty years ago there was the pitch and that’s really all there was. Now there’s so much more.

“I do believe that if you fuel a child with love for the game, that’s where the development comes in.

“But I’m an awful believer in working in schools. I go on about this a lot even in our own club but it’s the work in the schools that gets them involved.

“We need more people going into schools, getting grants, getting funding, getting these clubs hurls and helmets and trying to push it through the schools.

“You go into a primary school in north Armagh, there’d be hundreds of kids. You go into one down here and there might be less than 100 in the whole school.

“In mid-Armagh where we would be based, camogie is extremely strong. I haven’t really been involved in county board level or anything but I would be really interested in north Armagh and south Armagh.

“South Armagh is coming good but north Armagh is struggling. I would just love to see more camogie teams.”

Even if it means greater competition for her own parish, Doyle wants to see the game blossom throughout the Orchard County.

While she knows Granemore have been fortunate in terms of their volunteers, she appreciates that it is not so easy elsewhere in what remains a football heartland.

“Camogie is very much a skill-based game, and I’m not saying that football isn’t, but it’s harder to play camogie,” she says. “But as you get older, you fall deeper and deeper into the trap. You become passionate about the whole game, not just your own team, your own club or your county, but the whole game.

“To me, anything with a small ball and a stick is the way to go.

“There’s a lot of people within our club and within our county that would disagree, the big ball is kind of taking over with females. And camogie takes a lot of work, a lot of people, a lot of man-power.

“I’m involved now with the under-8s and we’ve six coaches. We only have 22 girls but we’ve six coaches. Us as a club, we’ve always fielded underage teams but we’ve never put all our eggs in one basket.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have great people involved and every team is important.

“Our under-6 team, they’re the real stars of our club, girls who have just picked up their first hurl.

“Our top coaches are coaching them. We’ve continued to work hard within the whole club and that’s why we are where we are. We treat our under-6s better than we treat our seniors.

“It’s just about selling the game and people buying into it because if you buy into it, you’ll fall in love with it.

“It’s just getting people. You need people with serious commitment and serious dedication to get it going at underage. That’s a problem, there isn’t the man-power within every club.

“We’re a footballing county. You’d have a lot of men who play football and then have daughters and step in to coach the football.

“Armagh is a football county. You go down to Antrim, they’re passionate hurling mad people.

“But for us, Armagh is a football county and it’s just easier to get involved with in a footballing county.

“To put a stick in a girl’s hand takes serious work.”

Something of a camogie evangelist, Doyle simply wants others to enjoy the benefits she believes the sport has granted her.

As the club goes from strength to strength on the field with their status underlined by their latest Senior Armagh championship victory over Ballymacnab back in October, it’s everything that happens beyond the white lines on which Doyle places greatest importance.

As much as the glory days like delivering the club’s very first senior title in 2016 will live long and bright in the memory, most gratifying has been the sense of being part of something.

“It’s everything,” she says of what camogie has given her.

“The friendships that you make on the field, off the field but around the game, those are friends that you have for life and that friendship is so important.

“You can go into any club in this country, and there’d be somebody that you played with at county level or played against.

“You’re part of a team, part of something.

“You see someone that might have struggled with getting bullied through primary school or secondary school but once they come to the club, they’ve a band of people who are willing to do anything for each other.

“My children, I don’t know whether they’ll be good at sport, and they do individual sport as well, but I’ve pushed them very much into football and camogie because a team is a community.

“When we won our first senior championship in 2016, the one thing that we all said was that it wasn’t a team, it wasn’t a club, it was a community.

“It lifted everybody and it’s about being part of that community, having that purpose.”