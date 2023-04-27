Improving Down will certainly have no fear of Armagh, says Aaron McKay

Armagh defender Aaron McKay is among those players who have been obliged to take on board the barbs and criticism of supporters as the team prepares for Sunday’s Ulster Championship Semi-Final against Down.

“We have not won the Ulster crown since 2008 and the fans believe that this represents a famine in terms of honours,” maintains McKay.

“We have had to ship a lot of harsh criticism since then. The fact of the matter is that away victories in the Ulster series have been relatively rare for us and we have ground to make up on this particular front.”

“Games from the past in which we fell short can come back to haunt us but we are getting a chance now to make significant progress in the Ulster Championship and we have to try and ensure that we make the most of it.”

A raft of injuries tended to blight Armagh’s recent Allianz League campaign and was a factor in their relegation to Division Two but the pragmatic McKay is adamant that the team’s future is in their own hands.

“We were slow to get started in some of our League games and that did not help us. But in our two Championship games to date against Antrim and Cavan we got off to a good start and maintained the pace,” he said.

“There is no doubt that we need to hit the ground running against Down.”

“I think it’s important that we get our fans on board right from the outset and we certainly hope this proves to be the case on Sunday. We know that the Mourne County followers will be out in force following that win over Donegal so we are fully aware know that an encouraging start is vital if we are to make an impact in this game.”

Along with Aidan Forker and Greg McCabe, the strong-tackling McKay has remained a solid barrier within the Armagh defence. But he acknowledges that the Down forward division will carry a big threat on Sunday.

“They showed in the League and on Sunday against Donegal that they have blistering pace and finishing skills. Let’s just say that this can be a lethal combination,” asserts Dromintee clubman McKay.

“Down have some relatively new faces in their side who have been showing good form and they certainly will have no fear of Armagh as far as I can envisage.

“They were in the Under-20 Final and this shows the level of progress that they have been making. I think that Sunday’s game will be an epic battle between two teams who will be putting their pride on the line.”