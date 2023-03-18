Jarly Og Burns proving vital for Armagh in county’s League push

Orchard side welcome Galway in repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Quarter-Final

With Jarlath having been chosen as president-elect of the GAA and his son Jarly Og making great strides, literally and metaphorically, in the Orchard County colours, the family have every reason to view life with optimism.

Yet caution will be the keynote tonight when Galway are the visitors to the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday for an Allianz Football League Division One encounter (5.00pm) that has gripped the imagination.

With the westerners on six points and their hosts hovering below them on a point less, the match is expected to carry a Championship flavour rather than the status of a mundane League affair.

Jarlath Burns celebrates with his family after he was elected GAA President — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Memories of that titanic All-Ireland Quarter-Final battle last year at Croke Park remain vivid and that’s as good a reason as any for the deployment of the ‘house full’ notice tonight.

With Mayo setting the pace in the top bracket, neither Armagh nor Galway will want to be seen to falter as the League approaches what will be an absorbing climax.

Jarly Og Burns is just one of several key players in an Armagh side, even though badly hit by injuries, that has turned in some stellar performances to date. Ethan Rafferty, Aidan Forker, Barry McCambridge, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin and Rian O’Neill have also been delivering the goods in style. Shane Walsh is expected to sample action for Galway alongside the imposing quintet of Matthew Tierney, Rob Finnerty, Cillian McDaid, Sean Kelly and John Daly in a game that has the potential to scale the heights.

Tyrone, meanwhile, have taken considerable encouragement from their win over Kerry but need no reminding that Monaghan’s quest for points has now reached desperation stage.

The sides will meet on Sunday at Clones (2.00 pm) where the Canavan brothers Darragh and Ruairi along with Frank Burns, Brian Kennedy, Darren McCurry, Michael McKernan and Mattie Donnelly can fire up Tyrone while Monaghan will look to Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan and Jack McCarron to put scores on the board.

Darragh Canavan and Tyrone face Monaghan in Clones on Sunday — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

And Donegal have it all to do against table-toppers Mayo at Ballybofey (3.45pm) tomorrow if they hope to remain in Division One. Donegal are still without skipper Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh but Oisin Gallen, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan McGonagle, Daire O Baoill and Brendan McCole in particular can bolster the side.

This will be in sharp contrast to what should be a straightforward task for unbeaten Division Two leaders Derry when they face struggling Clare at Owenbeg on Sunday (1.00pm). That win over Dublin has further boosted Derry’s morale and they should now seal promotion with Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Conor Glass, Shane McGuigan and Gareth McKinless setting the tone.