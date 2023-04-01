Karl McKeegan’s Armagh hoping to turn the tables in League decider

Armagh will have an extra-special reason for hoping that they can get the better of Roscommon in Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final at Páirc Tailteann, Navan (2.00pm).

The Orchard County fell to a heavy defeat against the Rossies earlier in the competition but since then their spirit and determination have been rekindled to the extent that manager Karl McKeegan is optimistic about the outcome this time round.

Fionntán Donnelly, Danny Magee, Shay Harvey, Cormac Jennings and Thomas Galvin can take the lead as Armagh prepare to make a bold bid for promotion.

In the Division 3B Final on Saturday, Cavan will face Leitrim at Abbottstown (3.00pm) where the Breffni side will look to former Kilkenny minor ace Canice Maher to produce the goods yet again.

Leitrim have shown a healthy level of consistency this year and in Martin Feeney and Joe Murray they have players who can trouble the Cavan defence.

In the Division 2B Final on Sunday, Meath will lock horns with Donegal at Carrick-on-Shannon (2.00pm) where the north-west side will be looking to players such as Richie Ryan and Liam McKinney to underpin their scoring potential.

In the All-Ireland U-20 ‘B’ Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals on Sunday Down will face Wicklow at Darver (2.00pm) while Armagh will take on Mayo at Pearse Park, Longford (2.00pm). On Wednesday night next Derry and Donegal will rub shoulders in the last of the Quarter-Finals at Owenbeg (7.30pm).