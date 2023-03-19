Kieran Donaghy left with mixed emotions as Armagh sucked into relegation battle after Galway loss

Armagh 1-6 Galway 1-8

Armagh’s aspirations of remaining in Division One of the Allianz Football League may have been dealt a blow following this shattering setback at the hands of a workmanlike but by no means inspired Galway side at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Ahead by 1-4 to 0-3 at the interval and seemingly geared up to engage cruise control in the second-half, the home side instead all but capitulated as Galway’s earthy qualities surfaced in abundance.

An out of the blue goal from of all people goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty in the 21st minute had thrust Armagh into the driver’s seat but when Galway’s overall work-rate, tenacious tackling and input from their substitutes underpinned their gritty second-half effort the home side were forced to bow the knee.

Having scored five unanswered points between the 42nd and 68th minutes with substitute Tommo Culhane snapping up two, midfield ace Paul Conroy landing a majestic effort and Johnny Heaney contributing a brace, Galway laid down a firm marker that victory was their target.

And when Matthew Tierney applied a devastating blow in injury-time by touching home his team’s goal after a speculative Shane Walsh lob, the two league points were destined to head west.

No wonder Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy conveyed a mixture of dejection, puzzlement and frustration at the finish.

“I think as an entire group we have to look closely at our second-half performances. We only scored one point from play in that period when our shot selection was poor. We cannot make excuses because there are definitely things there that we need to focus on,” stated four-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Donaghy.

“I know that this team is so much better than the performance they offered in the second-half on this occasion. It’s very hard to take positives from a game in which you are so disappointing in the second-half.

"We now face the task of going to Healy Park in Omagh next weekend hoping to get a result against Tyrone and that certainly won’t be easy.”

Armagh scorers: E Rafferty 1-0, C Mackin, S Campbell, C Cumiskey, R Grugan, R O’Neill, A Nugent (0-1 each)

Galway scorers:M Tierney 1-0, T Culhane 0-2 (2f), S Walsh 0-2 (1’45’, 1f), J Heaney 0-2, P Conroy, C Sweeney 0-1 each.

Armagh: E Rafferty; B McCambridge, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Og Burns; S Campbell, T Kelly; C Cumiskey, R Grugan, J McElroy; R O’Neill, A Murnin, J Duffy.

Subs: J Hall for Cumiskey (29), S Sheridan for Kelly (half-time), C Turbitt for McCabe (47), R McQuillan for McKay (51), N Grimley for Sheridan (58), A Nugent for O’Neill (65)

Galway: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Kelly, S Fitzgerald; D McHugh, J Daly, C Hernon; P Conroy, Paul Kelly; M Tierney, J Heaney, J Maher; Patrick Kelly, S Walsh, C Sweeney.

Subs: R Finnerty for Patrick Kelly (half-time), T Culhane for Paul Kelly (43), D O’Flaherty for Maher (67), B Mannion for Hernon (69), R Monaghan for Daly (76).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)