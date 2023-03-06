Kieran Donaghy praises Armagh after hard work is rewarded with points in win over Donegal

Armagh 0-13 Donegal 0-10

Donegal's Jason McGee keeps hold of the ball under pressure from Jarly Og Burns of Armagh — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Armagh's Ross McQuillan tries to break through despite being challenged by Michael Langan, Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Donegal — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The extension of their tenure in Division One of the Allianz Football League has suddenly become a much more realistic goal for Armagh following this nail-biting win over Donegal at the Athletic Grounds.

Fresh from a draw against Galway, the north-west side had hoped to further consolidate their own status, but instead must now negotiate potentially hazardous assignments against high-flying Mayo and shock troops Roscommon if they are to remain in the top tier.

And even though Kieran McGeeney’s side pocketed the two points on offer on Saturday night, with Galway due at the Armagh venue on Saturday week to be followed by a derby meeting with great rivals Tyrone in Omagh they will still remain on red alert.

Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy confirmed, though, that the players’ feet will remain firmly planted on the ground as they prepare for their dual mission.

“Obviously we are delighted to have got over the line in this one. We are training hard and we are working hard as a group,” said Donaghy.

"There is a great work ethic within the side and I think we showed this against what is a good Donegal team. They came back at us in the second-half and I’m just thankful that we were able to produce the strong finish that got us what is undoubtedly an invaluable brace of points.

“It is well known that we have a number of injured players at the moment, but I don’t honestly think any of these guys will be back for the game against Galway on Saturday week which of course has assumed added importance now.”

Against Donegal, a coherent first-half display saw Armagh glide into a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead with Rian O’Neill plundering two of the five points he was to score overall and the rejuvenated Andrew Murnin testing the mettle of the north-west side’s defence to the full.

When Oisin Gallen (2), Hugh McFadden and Shaun Patton trimmed Armagh’s sails early in the second-half, a backs to the wall scenario appeared imminent.

This was averted, though, when in a spectacular eight-minute romp Murnin, O’Neill and substitute Rory Grugan reeled Donegal in with superb points and although Ciaran Thompson, James Brennan and Jason McGee re-lit the fuse for the visitors, Armagh had engaged a higher gear.

O’Neill and Jarly Óg Burns applied the killer punches on the scoreboard that saw Donegal return home empty-handed while their hosts can now contemplate the possibility of bringing their league campaign to a stunning climax.

Donegal manager Paddy Carr was clearly upset by his side’s lack-lustre first-half performance, but took heart from their efforts in the third quarter in particular.

“We started at the wrong tempo and made things hard for ourselves. We found the going rather tough up until half-time when we were behind, but to be fair to the lads they took the handbrake off and settled down much better in the second-half,” declared Carr.

“Obviously we have now left ourselves in the challenging position of having to win our two remaining league games against Mayo and Roscommon if we are to survive and we know that this won’t be an easy task by any means.”

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill 0-5 (4fs, 1 ‘45’), A Murnin 0-3 (1m), A Forker, J Óg Burns, S Campbell, E Rafferty (f), and R Grugan (f) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen (1f), H McFadden (1m) and S Patton (2fs) 0-2 each; C O’Donnell, C Thompson, J McGee, J Brennan 0-1 each.