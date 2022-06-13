Kieran Donaghy salutes his brave Armagh aces after Rian O’Neill finds his magic touch at Clones to book quarter-final spot

Given the role of media spokesman for the Armagh team for the second consecutive week, the natural extrovert in coach Kieran Donaghy is allowed to flourish.

A man who tends to throw himself into everything wholeheartedly, he was as content as any native of Armagh on Sunday afternoon as he delivered his assessment.

"It's a big win. You have to give the players some credit for where they were coming home from Ballybofey, how hard it was,” he said, referencing the defeat in the Ulster Championship to Donegal.

“What Kieran (McGeeney) has instilled in them in the last seven weeks…” he continued, “How hard we pushed them in the six weeks after the game, getting ready for Tyrone. delighted for that bunch that they have got their just reward, that they have backed up a good performance last week.

“We had a goal to get back to Croke Park and we're in the draw tomorrow and we're going to be going there in two weeks and the Armagh fans are going to be travelling in crazy numbers and it's a good day for the county.”

The defeat to Donegal the first day had left some players openly admitting it was perhaps their lowest day in football and Donaghy felt that pain keenly also.

"A feeling we all shared,” he acknowledged.

“A good league, a good two leagues coming out of the back of Covid and it was building up to this game in Ballybofey and you get there and you don't have the performance that you want.

“It was a tough one, we weren't happy with our performance, we didn't do a good job on the line so I was delighted for the bunch that they got their just reward and a bit of a hop of a ball here or there for the work that they have put in.”

What will please Donaghy and McGeeney most here is how they took matters into their own hands and pushed the issue in this game.

“A team has to generate momentum when it is not going for you, our lads worked incredibly hard, they got big turnovers, pressed up on kick-outs and that's what you get when you are brave and go after it like that because it wasn't easy for us, Patton was kicking with the breeze, so (very) brave by the boys to push and that's really how we got back into the game and even a few bad shots after half-time,” Donaghy said.

“We still have a lot to work on in two weeks’ time, we're coming up against the cream of the crop.”

And a word on Rian O’Neill, a man who looks like he is set for a decade of being one of the frontline player in the sport?

"Delighted for him because he took a lot of flak after Ballybofey, he's a young lad, he's still learning his trade.

"He's a phenomenal athlete and he's doing a good job leading this team along with Aidan Nugent."