Kieran McGeeney: Armagh’s belief vital as All-Ireland title chase heats up

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh are waiting to see who they face in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final

When you begin to think that life is conspiring against you, it becomes rather more difficult to exude a positive demeanour.

Armagh football boss Kieran McGeeney will know all about that. The 2002 All-Ireland winning county captain could have been forgiven for outlining the “near misses” his side endured as they plodded their way through the Allianz League, Ulster Championship and All-Ireland round robin series.

One and two-point defeats became rather commonplace in the league thus opening the relegation trapdoor while it was only after a penalty shoot-out that Derry had the last laugh in the Ulster Final before a two-point defeat to Tyrone threatened Armagh’s tenure in the race to the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals before the combination of an out of the blue victory over Galway and a last-gasp missed free by Westmeath’s John Heslin secured their place in the last eight in the race to ‘Sam’.

Suddenly, gloom was replaced by positivity, uncertainty with confidence and hope with ambition as Armagh swept into the last eight of the All-Ireland series.

For McGeeney, the hard work is now beginning. His team’s stunning 0-16 to 1-12 win over Galway has not only infused new life into his squad but galvanised an army of supporters who don’t just like their football but worship it.

Ben Crealey's play in midfield will be vital to Armagh's All-Ireland aspirations

In getting down to business again on Monday, McGeeney did a little stocktaking. No stranger to concern over injuries and squad absenteeism for other reasons, McGeeney quickly perceived that the suspended Rian O’Neill and the hitherto injured James Morgan, Oisin O’Neill and Aidan Nugent might just be available to answer a call to arms on the week-end after next.

What he will not have to worry about is the impact that new full-back Ciaran Higgins and midfield ace Ben Crealey made against Galway — to say that they fitted the bill might be an understatement.

Nor need McGeeney concern himself about fire-power as Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt, Rory Grugan and Stefan Campbell looked to be on top of their game and should Rian O’Neill slip in alongside them again he will enhance the team’s overall armoury.

If relief was his overriding emotion at the end of Sunday’s titanic struggle in Carrick-on-Shannon, then optimism followed in its wake as his attention turned to the week-end after next.

“We will have to take what is put in front of us and we will know that after this weekend. There is no doubt that the All-Ireland title race is being stepped up but we will take one match at a time. It’s great to be in the last eight,” stresses McGeeney.

“It was a great team effort on Sunday.

“When you looked at the way that Rory Grugan converted the free which won us the match, the overall effort that Andrew Murnin put in and the impact Ben Crealey made at midfield, you can see just why we won the game.”

“I think the players now have renewed belief in themselves and that’s important going into the Quarter-Finals.

“The indications are that there will be some fascinating pairings and I have no doubt that the fans will be out in big numbers.

“I just hope that the games live up to expectations and that the Championship reaches a great climax.

“I think this is what the fans would want.”