Kieran McGeeney believes Armagh have to be more decisive to remain in Division One title hunt

When Armagh’s Ciaran Mackin planted the ball in the Mayo net just 12 seconds into the game between the sides last Sunday, the Orchard County faithful were convinced that another valuable brace of league points were about to be collected.

Instead, their team finished up on the wrong side of a 0-15 to 1-10 scoreline which means they go into tomorrow’s home showdown against Kildare (6pm) burdened by a little more pressure.

While Kieran McGeeney’s men were conceding ground in the title race, Kildare were handing out a fourth successive league defeat to Dublin which will help send them into action at the Athletic Grounds in good heart.

And having spent several years in charge of Kildare and continued to monitor their progress since taking over at the Armagh helm, McGeeney needs no reminding as to just how tough his team’s task will be tomorrow.

Tucked in behind joint leaders Kerry and Mayo along with Donegal, the home side simply cannot afford to concede any more ground if they are to remain in contention for the title.

And to achieve this they will need to show a step up on the form they showed against Mayo, according to McGeeney

“The manner in which we made mistakes like giving the ball away, dropping the ball or taking the wrong option was very annoying,” reflected the Armagh boss. “We must be sharper and more decisive.”

The return of players such as Oisin O’Neill and Ben Crealey has been a bonus for Armagh of late with McGeeney having made full use of his substitutes to date.

In overcoming Dublin, Kildare showed a marked flair for taking points from distance and mounting lethal counter-attacks when they dispossessed their opponents.

Much will depend on how Mackin and Stephen Sheridan perform at midfield for the home side where they are likely to be up against Aaron Masterson and Kevin Flynn.

It was in Armagh’s opening league game against Dublin that Mackin made his midfield debut and in recent weeks he has cemented his growing reputation as a key cog in the side.

His brother Connaire has also played a big part in the Orchard County’s progress to date while his sisters Bláithín and Aimee are members of the Armagh ladies’ football team.

With competition for starting places in McGeeney’s side having heated up considerably, he nonetheless remains philosophical in his outlook.

“All the players are potential starters, that’s how we look at things, but of course you can only start 15,” pointed out the Armagh boss. “That’s where the bench is so important. We have players who have come in and helped us to close out games and this is what helps to sustain competition for starting places.”

With Kerry and Mayo going head-to-head tomorrow at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, there is the prospect that Armagh could step up their title challenge should they beat Kildare and a winner emerge from what could prove a particularly tasty showdown between the top two.

Two rounds of the competition will remain after this weekend’s games with Armagh due to host Kerry next weekend before they face a tricky away assignment against Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday, March 27.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh must play a waiting game ahead of their scheduled Division Three clash with Louth at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Sunday.

It is understood that there are worries within the Erne camp because of a vomiting bug and an assessment of available players is being carried out.

With Fermanagh having won their last two games against Longford and Laois, manager Kieran Donnelly is understandably keen to see his side afforded the opportunity to press on in their bid to gain promotion to Division Two.

His team are neck and neck with Louth at the moment, thus rendering Sunday’s contest of vital importance to both sides.

A Fermanagh official confirmed that there are heath concerns within the camp.

“The match had been put back until Sunday and while we are of course particularly keen to see the game take place, the health and welfare of our players must be paramount. We will be proceeding with caution and hopefully circumstances might allow the game to take place,” said the official.

Fermanagh are no strangers to health care worries. In October 2020 the team were forced to fulfil a league fixture away to Clare in Ennis with players taking their own cars because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad. Only 18 players — eight short of the regulation match day squad — could be mustered and not surprisingly the understrength Ernemen lost the tie.

Sunday’s match has aroused considerable interest not only because the home team have viable aspirations of taking a step up in the world but because Louth are focused on back-to-back promotions.