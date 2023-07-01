Kieran McGeeney blasts GAA time-keeping as ‘very difficult to take’ after All-Ireland defeat to Monaghan

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney talks to referee Conor Lane at the end of normal time during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Monaghan at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kieran McGeeney has blasted GAA time-keeping after his Armagh team suffered penalty shootout heartbreak for the third time in 12 months.

The Armagh boss was left fuming over the amount of injury-time allowed by referee Conor Lane at the end of extra-time, with his charges trying to protect a one-point lead against Monaghan.

And he called on Croke Park to introduce a time clock, similar to that utilised in ladies football, as the best solution.

McGeeney had been left seething with the match officials after Armagh failed to win what would surely have been a match-winning free at the end of normal time, although TV replays suggested that Gary Mohan’s crunching shoulder tackle on Conor Turbitt was a well-timed and legitimate hit.

He was left equally incensed after Rian O’Neill kicked what looked destined to be the match-winning point some two minutes and 20 seconds into injury-time at the end of the additional 20 minutes.

Three extra minutes had been signalled and, in fairness to the match officials, a further lengthy period of injury-time ensued after Karl O’Connell was fouled, with Armagh’s Andrew Murnin down receiving treatment.

The free-kick looked to be just beyond the range of goalkeeper Rory Beggan, and Monaghan worked the ball short before Monaghan’s veteran talisman, Conor McManus, took possession and drew a priceless foul off Rory Grugan.

The courage of McManus to take responsibility in that season-defining play was matched by his nerveless free to force penalties.

But after McManus & Co duly triumphed on sudden death, 9-8, losing boss McGeeney was left to lament on another ‘what if?’ season while railing against some decisions that went against Armagh.

“Probably the lion’s share of the chances,” he reflected on the 90-plus minutes during which the two teams were level on an incredible 14 occasions, with never more than a point separating the two Ulster rivals.

“We had to play a very cagey affair. We seemed to be getting yellow cards for fun. Jimmy (Jemar Hall) gets cut across the eye with a shoulder, another fella with damaged ribs with a shoulder to the back. It’s hard to fathom sometimes but, as you say, it’s just the way the cookie crumbles.”

Asked about the decision at the end, McGeeney replied: “But it’s the time-keeping. The same last time. The person taking the free was told it was the last kick of the ball in the game against Galway – three more minutes. The fella taking the last free (against Monaghan) was told it was the last kick then – another.

“People seem to want to decide the game themselves,” he claimed, “and it is very difficult to take. But the sooner they stop thinking they know everything and take it from the ladies’ football and get it out of people’s hands so they know the times, the better.

“But listen, it’s the same for every team at the minute. We’re not the only one.”

By now, McGeeney must feel like the unluckiest general of all. Two summers running, his charges have crashed out at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage on penalties. In between, they suffered more spot-kick torture against Derry in this year’s Ulster final.

Tonight’s unfortunate fall-guy was Callum Cumiskey, who most two penalties on a night when the five appointed takers on each time had to make the long walk to the Davin End twice.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s very tough now. That’s sport, isn’t it? Cruel,” he reflected.

“I’ve never been a penalty taker myself. Took two, 50 percent – one in, one out. So, it’s just one of those things. Whatever it was, eight great penalties each and just unfortunate, one didn’t go in, it was hard on Callum. But that’s just the nature of the beast with penalties.”

McGeeney thought they could or even should have done enough during the game itself.

“I think they should have just taken the simple score. There were four or five easy points there to be taken. We should have been well ahead at half-time, and even in the second half. Maybe trying to sniff out a goal when it wasn’t there,” the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain surmised.

“Ah, you feel for them. They’re a great bunch. They work hard. It was the same in the Ulster final. A few slim things go against them, and they’re finding it hard to get a break.”